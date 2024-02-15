Dungeons & Dragons Gets Official Theater Experience

Dungeons & Dragons is heading to the theater. Today, Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment announced The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the first officially-licensed D&D theatrical production. The new show is described as an interactive theatrical adventure and will run at New York City's Stage 42 this spring. The audience will act as an active participant in the performance, pushing the storyline through the use of Gamiotics, a software that allows them to vote on which way the story goes. The Twenty-Sided Tavern will feature a cast of five actors that will pull from 30 different player characters. Audiences can also choose to participate in onstage activities, including trivia, charade or "Fantasy Beer Pong."

The Twenty-Sided Tavern will launch as part of D&D's 50th anniversary festivities this year. Previews for the show ran last year in Chicago and Pittsburgh to strong reviews and there are plans to launch a national tour for the show. Casting is also underway, with "experienced actors with a background in improv and a deep understanding of fantasy and D&D" encouraged to submit their resume for consideration.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern was produced by David Carpenter, Sarah Davis Reynolds and David Andrew Laws of Curious Hedgehog, along with David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment. Showpath notably produced shows like MONOPOLY Lifesized, The Paddington Bear Experience, and The Spongebob Musical. A press release also noted that behind-the-scenes talent also worked on Dimension 20, Marvel's Rogers: The Musical, and Beavis and Butthead.

Tickets for the new production will go on sale in March, with previews running starting on April 19 and the show officially launching on May 5. More information can be found on thetwentysidedtavern.com.