Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Playtest Featuring New Monk, Reworked Classes

Dungeons & Dragons has released its biggest playtest yet for the 2024 Player's Handbook, which features a first look at the new monk class along with reworked versions of several other classes. The new playtest, which was released earlier today, is the biggest playtest packet yet for the 2024 Core Rulebooks, which are set to revisit character creation rules with several notable changes. Perhaps the most important information in the playtest packet is the new Monk class, which was reworked to bring its damage output more in line with other classes. Also included is revisions to the Rogue, Paladin, Ranger, Cleric, Druid, and Bard classes, incorporating feedback from players.

The Monk has received the most significant changes, with several significant deviations from the 2014 classes. The Martial Arts dice feature has received a full upgrade, with all dices moved up a size to better keep pace with the output of other classes. Ki points have been renamed discipline points, to reflect the Monk's move away from Eastern mysticism tropes, and the class now features a new Defy Death feature that allows players to spent discipline points to gain a limited number of hit points whenever a Monk player reaches 0 points. The monk also now gains the ability to deflect all ranged attacks (including spell attacks) at Level 13, and can spend discipline points to gain resistance to all damage types (except force damage) via the Superior Defense feature.

The Bard has received a new capstone ability -the Words of Creation ability that allows the Bard to use a Power Word spell on two simultaneous targets. Meanwhile, the Druid has dropped its pre-made primal beast statblocks from a past playtest, although players will have to "prepare" beast stat blocks for a Wild Shape at the beginning of the day in order to use it. The Rogue has also gained a new Cunning Strike ability, which allows players to reduce the damage on an attack they make to add an effect to their attack. Tehse effects range from disarming a foe to poisoning or tripping a foe.

The full playtest can be read here.