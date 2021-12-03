Dying Light 2 Gets 15-Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

Following the announcement that Dying Light 2 had gone gold earlier this week, developer and publisher Techland has now revealed roughly 15-minutes of new gameplay footage from the 2022 sequel. This footage is one of the most extensive looks at Dying Light 2 that we have seen over the course of 2021 and better highlights the game’s characters, gameplay mechanics, and world that will be traversable.

This new gameplay from Dying Light 2 was specifically shown off during the game’s ongoing “Dying 2 Known” series, which Techland has been running over the course of this year. Specifically, the latest video for the game highlights a single quest known as “A Place to Call Home”. Rather than showing the entire quest in an uncut format, the video does skip around to key points of the mission to highlight various features that will be seen in Dying Light 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most notable part of this quest comes with the involvement of actress Rosario Dawson’s character, who is known as Lawan. Dawson was confirmed to be involved with Dying Light 2 a couple of months back, but this week’s new video is one of the few times that we have actually seen her appear in the game.

As a whole, we don’t have a whole lot longer left to wait until Dying Light 2 is out. The title is set to hit store shelves on February 4, 2022, and will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

You can also check out a description of Dying Light 2 down below if you’d like to learn more about the game. Additionally, the aforementioned gameplay video is attached up above.

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope. You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.”