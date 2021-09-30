Rosario Dawson Confirmed for Dying Light 2 Stay Human Role

Actress Rosario Dawson will play a role in the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the game’s developers announced this week. The star who’s known for her roles in The Mandalorian, Daredevil, and numerous other works will lend her voice and likeness to the character known as Lawan. A preview of that character’s personality and a look at her updated appearance were shared on Thursday alongside the announcement of Dawson’s involvement in the game.

The casting announcement capped off the end of the latest Dying Light 2 Stay Human preview shared on the Xbox Wire. Marta Szczechowska, a writer working on the new Dying Light game, informed players that Dawson would be taking on the role of Lawan. Szczechowska then offered some insights into what Lawan’s role in the game is and what players can expect from the character when they encounter her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rosario Dawson joins the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human as Lawan!” Szczechowska said about the character and Dawson’s role. “You’ll get to know her as a real fighter, likely one of the strongest ones in The City. Complex, stubborn and unforgiving, she can become one of your most valuable allies, so do not rile her up. What happens to the ones who do isn’t pleasant, really. Instead, gain her trust, and she’ll show you that true friendship can still be found even in a city full of monsters.”

While most of Dawson’s roles have previously been movies and TV shows, she’s also voiced several characters in video games, too. She’s been in NBA 2K20, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Dishonored 2 among other titles.

As for Lawson, this isn’t actually the first time that we’ve seen the character. We’ve caught glimpses of her before in trailers that showed off Dying Light 2 Stay Human scenes and gameplay, and back in June whenever a cosplay contest was announced, some reference guides for the character were shared that showed what she wore and how someone could recreate that look. While the outfit Lawan wears is largely the same, the character’s been updated to resemble the likeness of Dawson.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is scheduled to release on February 4th.