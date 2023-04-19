Dying Light Director Gauges Fan Interest in Potential Dying Light 3

Techland's director of the Dying Light franchise has started to gauge fans about what they'd want to see in a potential Dying Light 3. At this point in time, Techland is still in the process of supporting last year's release of Dying Light 2, which is something that will surely continue in months and years ahead. Despite this, it sounds like those working within Techland have already started ruminating on various ideas for the feasible sequel.

In a message shared on Twitter recently, Techland director Tymon Smektała asked fans what type of character they'd like to see fill the central protagonist role in Dying Light 3. When asking this question, Smektała stressed that this inquiry wasn't one that confirmed Dying Light 3 in any capacity. That being said, this poll that Smektała shared was based on debates that were being had by various members of the Techland development team.

When it comes to the poll itself, most Dying Light fans said that they would like to see the main character of Dying Light 3 be a GRE Agent that has turned good. Outside of the undead horde that plagues the world of Dying Light, the GRE is the main antagonistic organization within the franchise, which means a storyline centered around an agent that has defected could be quite interesting. Other than this option, most fans said that they'd be perfectly content with Dying Light 3 revolving around a basic survivor.

While it remains to be seen if Dying Light 3 ever happens, Dying Light 2 is available now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. The game's next major update, titled Gut Feeling, is set to roll out within the coming day on April 20th and will add a number of new features and combat mechanics.

