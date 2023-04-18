Dying Light 2 Reveals New Update Livestream

A new update is set to release for Dying Light 2 later this week, and developer Techland has announced a livestream to showcase what players can expect to see. Interestingly enough, the livestream will not air prior to the update, but will drop on the same day: April 20th. Techland hasn't gone into a whole lot of detail about what players can expect from the "Gut Feeling" update, but it will include improvements to the game's combat and brutality, as well as Gear Transmog. In a follow-up Tweet, the team also teased that viewers can expect "amazing surprises" during the stream.

The livestream will take place at 11 a.m. PT, and readers interested in checking it out can do so at Techland's Twitch channel right here. The Tweet announcing the Gut Feeling stream can be found embedded below.

Hopefully Techland can deliver on the hype! Dying Light 2 has a passionate fanbase, and the announcement already has many people speculating. Thankfully we won't have to wait too much longer to see what Techland has planned, and players will be able to experience the update for themselves that same day. Of course, Thursday's update is just one part of the developer's plans for the future; Techland has previously teased that players can expect to see several years worth of updates for Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 released last year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is also slated to release on Nintendo Switch, but Dying Light 2 will be a cloud version on the platform, similar to games like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Unfortunately, news on the Switch version has been minimal over the last year, and the game's eShop page still says "releasing in 2022." For now, fans of the series will just have to stick with the versions currently available in case the Switch version has been quietly cancelled.

