Dying Light Creators Tease New Fantasy RPG

Techland, the developer of games like Dying Light and its Dying Light 2 follow-up, teased this week the new game that it's working on. We don't yet know of a name for the game, but whatever it is, it's different from the Dying Light series since we know from the first teaser that it'll be a fantasy RPG. Techland's most recent tease shared yet another look at the game via some concept art alongside the developer's recommitment to creating a "compelling story-focused" game.

The newest tease from Techland showed another snippet of the game where a character clung to part of a tree while overlooking what does indeed look very much like a fantasy landscape. A mountaintop community sits in the background with hints of different biomes behind that one and a partially destroyed moon or planet of some sort looming in the sky.

"We never stop improving! Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored," Techland said about its new game. "We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for."

— Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

The first teaser for this game was shared in May 2022, so it's been a while since we've seen more on it. Techland's tease from before was accompanied by job posts where the developer was hiring up for the game alongside comments from the studio about the next project that deviates from what Techland is typically known for.

"We want to create a fully next-gen experience," part of the statement from Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said last year. "A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

Techland's new fantasy RPG does not yet have a release date.