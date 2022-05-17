Dying Light Studio Reveals New Fantasy RPG

✖

Polish video game developer and publisher Techland might be most well-known for its work on the Dying Light series, but the studio has now revealed that it's working on a new action-RPG that takes place within a fantasy setting. Details on this new project from Techland are still sparse, but the studio is now looking to staff up for this game to begin working on it more heavily.

Announced via a press release, Techland stated today that the success of both of its Dying Light games has allowed the company to look to now work on a new "AAA open world action-RPG in a fantasy setting." In the pursuit of creating this title, Techland has already brought aboard a number of former developers that worked on Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Deathloop, and Horizon Zero Dawn. For now, we don't know what this game will be titled, but Techland did reveal an initial piece of concept art that gives us an idea of how the finalized project could be.

Are you ready to begin a new, thrilling journey with Techland?

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

Join us now! https://t.co/0yplHvELBW pic.twitter.com/MPZcv7p8iG — Techland (@TechlandGames) May 17, 2022

"We're very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far. Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor," said Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka in an accompanying statement today. "At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right."

How do you feel about seeing Techland expand to work on a new game of this nature? And when do you think we'll end up seeing more of this title in action? Share your own thoughts with me on this news either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.