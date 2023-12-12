E3 Is Officially Dead

It has been a long time coming, but the once-annualized gaming convention E3 is now dead for good. Following the cancellation of E3 in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the event then returned in an all-digital capacity in 2021. Since that time, the group behind E3, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), has had two failed attempts in 2022 and 2023 to bring the show back to its typical locale at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Now, rather than attempt another revival in 2024, the plug on E3 is being pulled.

In a message posted on social media this morning, it was confirmed that E3 is now a thing of the past. After first beginning back in 1995, the final iteration of the show will be its 2021 iteration. The ESA didn't provide many details about why it opted to end E3, but the expo had been waning in interest from its partners for a period of multiple years. As such, with many gaming publishers no longer interested in taking part in E3, the ESA has chosen to quit attempting to even put on the event.

"After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3," said a message by the entity posted on social media. "ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day."

Long before the pandemic ever hit and caused E3 2020 to be canceled, the Electronic Entertainment Expo was already starting to be a shell of its former self. While E3 was once a place where just about every video game developer and publisher attended, major partners began pulling out of the show as time went on. Companies such as Electronic Arts, PlayStation, and Xbox had all opted to either stop attending E3 altogether by 2020 or had pivoted to holding their own events off-site.

With this in mind, if E3 was ever going to make a grand return, it needed to evolve in some capacity. One such evolution of E3 was planned to transpire in 2023 as ReedPop was tapped to create a new format for the convention. However, E3 2023 never came to be as a variety of gaming publishers pulled out from the event, which forced the Entertainment Software Association to cancel it once again. Only a few months later, this cancellation has now resulted in the permanent end of E3, much to the sadness of many who adored the show.

