EA Sports Announces New Football Game Not Tied to Madden or CFB, And Its Main Feature Is Shocking

Word of Electronic Arts cancelling Mass Effect 5 and shuttering its BioWare studio has rightfully dominated the industry’s headlines today. But some additional, more positive details were also buried among the bad news, including the reveal of a new football game seemingly unconnected to the publisher’s long-running Madden and College Football franchises.

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In a letter sent to employees and posted on its website, the publisher broke down the reasons behind its difficult BioWare decision, while also detailing its vision for the future. Titled “Building EA’s Next Chapter,” the lengthy correspondence highlights three “strategic priorities” it plans to concentrate on going forward, including its future with sports games.

This bullet point is followed by a brief peek at the publisher’s upcoming portfolios, including what EA Sports is working on. While its commitment to the FC franchise is touched upon – and mention of a new Fight Night title being in pre-production is made – more attention is given to a previously unknown football game. Currently dubbed “Project Gridiron,” EA is describing it as a social-first and, more surprisingly, an open-world experience.

The full statement on the game, below, offers little more substance than that, but it should definitely get football fans speculating.

“We have two new projects in development you’ll hear about over the next few months, including a brand-new, social-first open-world experience for our American Football team that we call “Project Gridiron,” EA wrote.

This new endeavor could seemingly add a third pigskin title to a roster that already includes Madden and College Football. Or, given recent rumors that the latter may not be returning to the field, Project Gridiron could serve as its replacement.

Of course, that still leaves lots of questions as to what exactly this upcoming experience might look like. Both the “social-first” and “open-world” descriptors are vague enough to be up for all kinds of interpretation. Will it be a free-to-play and/or live service game with a battle pass-like structure? Is it a standalone title or more of an evolving gaming platform, like Fortnite has become? Is it a spin-off of – or total reimagining of – Madden?

The publisher’s broader statements about its “relationships in sports,” and “new ways for fans to engage with the teams, athletes, and sports they love” also suggest a more ambitious – and possibly more personalized or customizable – experience from what its current football games offer.

With the promise of fresh intel in the “next few months,” and the reveal-packed The Game Awards airing in December, hopefully fans won’t have to wait on the sidelines too long for an update.