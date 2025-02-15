College Football 26 Update Suggests Reveal Is Happening Soon

EA Sports’ College Football 26 looks to be gearing up for an imminent reveal. The sports genre is a very predictable one. There are rarely any kind of surprises as all of the big franchises have been annualized for decades and don’t innovate very often. EA experimented with big story modes for these games about 7 or 8 years ago, but they have since moved past that. There’s an emphasis on refining the gameplay in games like FIFA, Madden, and 2K, but fans often grow frustrated with the fact that all of the games feel extremely similar year to year.

With that said, fans were begging for a return to college football for about a decade after EA killed the series in the mid-2010s. Due to issues with how real college athletes couldn’t license their likeness, EA was unable to keep the NCAA games going in a meaningful way. Still, fans were hopeful that one day things would resolve. In 2021, the NCAA began to allow college athletes the opportunity to make money off of NIL deals which gave EA the opportunity to reboot its beloved college football video games. This led to a new series called EA Sports’ College Football which made its debut back in summer 2024 after several years of development.

EA Sports College Football 25 was extremely well received by fans and dispelled fears that it would be a carbon copy of Madden with college football aesthetics. Thankfully, the developers found a way to differentiate the two and it led to College Football 25 becoming the second best selling game of 2024 in the United States. It was a massive achievement and showed that fans were willing to show up for the thing they demanded for many, many years which doesn’t always happen believe it or not. With that said, it looks like College Football will be part of EA’s yearly rotation.

It’s hardly surprising, but College Football 26 has been confirmed following the success of last year’s game and will likely make its debut this summer. We have no major details on the new game, but PlayStation and Xbox have both put up store pages for the game. You can’t pre-order the game yet, but players can add EA Sports College Football 26 to their store wishlists. There’s currently no screenshots, descriptions, or a trailer on these pages, but the Xbox Store page does have a logo for the game. It’s not much, but these store pages usually don’t become active unless EA is gearing up to open pre-orders.

Obviously, that would only happen after a proper reveal for the game. It’s possible we’ll hear something in the coming days or weeks. The first teaser trailer for College Football 25 was exactly one year ago on February 15th, 2024, so it’s not out of the question that a reveal trailer for College Football 26 is right around the corner. However, there was a big gap between the first teaser and the actual gameplay reveal for College Football 25 as the gameplay debuted in May. Hopefully there isn’t such a long wait this time and EA can come out the gate with big details and a gameplay trailer earlier in the year.

As for a release date, EA hasn’t committed to anything yet. College Football 25 came out mid-July and that has been a common window for the NCAA games historically. It’s highly likely College Football 26 will come out sometime in July 2025 as per tradition, but we’ll just have to wait and see. What do you want to see in College Football 26? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.