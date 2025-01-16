EA Sports College Football 26 Teased, Release Date Seemingly Confirmed

EA Sports College Football 26 has been teased by EA. Last year, EA resurrected College Football games with the release of EA Sports College Football 25. And with all the licensing and legal hurdles involved, it was no doubt a massive effort to get the game done, but it was instantly clear it was worth it. EA Sports College Football 25 was the best-selling game of 2024, beating Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the process. To this end, EA has a new foundation for an annualized money-printing series.

EA Sports College Football 26 has yet to be officially announced, but it has now been acknowledged and teased for the first time by EA via the EA Sports College X page. More than this, EA has all but confirmed the EA Sports College Football 26 release date. And it sounds like the release date for the series going forward will be July based on this new tease and the release date of EA Sports College Football 25, which was July 19, 2024.

“We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us,” reads a new post from the aforementioned social media account. “Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer.”

The timing of this tease is not that surprising. As fans may remember, EA Sports College Football 25 was revealed on February 15, 2024. EA Sports College Football 26 will presumably be revealed around the same time. This has not been confirmed but there’s no reason to expect this to change very much.

Further, the CFP National Title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame is also imminent, set to happen on January 20. To this end, it’s a big time to highlight College Football 25 and its upcoming follow-up. It is possible EA Sports College Football 26 could be revealed during the national title game, but what’s more likely is EA Sports College Football 25 will be advertised in favor of pushing more units of it and giving EA Sports College Football 26 its own time to shine in February.

EA Sports College Football 26 will presumably release for the same platforms as College Football 25, which is to say on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There’s still no word of this year’s game coming to PC, so there is no reason to expect the next game to do so. The newly revealed Nintendo Switch 2 could be on the table though.