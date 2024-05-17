EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Reveals New Gameplay, Modes

On May 16th, developer Electronic Arts finally revealed the cover for the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25. Seeing some of the sport's best and brightest on an official cover is undoubtedly exciting, but the real meat is in the gameplay and mode details. Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait very long to see EA Sports College Football 25 in action. Today, Electronic Arts dropped a substantial new trailer, showing off College Football 25's on-field gameplay and giving fans a teaser of what to expect from its various modes.

EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Reveal

We've known for a while now that EA Sports College Football 25 was going to use the same gameplay engine as the Madden franchise, but EA is doing what it can to differentiate the games in key ways. The most notable example seems to be what EA is calling CampusIQ, which is said to mimic "the explosiveness of college football game days." Of course, it's hard to know exactly how well that will work in practice, so we'll have to wait until we can get hands-on College Football 25 to make a final judgment.

College Football 25 is also hyping up its Wear & Tear System, which seeks to replicate how players' bodies wear down while giving and receiving hits on the gridiron. Because these players aren't at the pro level, you're going to need to be a little more strategic with how you sub in and out to make sure your best players are ready for the biggest moments. The team is also implementing something called Pre-Snap Recognition, which puts more emphasis on reading your team and the opponent before the ball is even snapped. Your untested freshman might struggle in the bright lights and it's up to you as a coach to see that and adjust accordingly.

EA is also trying to replicate the game-day atmosphere of a college campus. That means teams will have home-field advantages you'll need to overcome, which should be familiar to anyone who has played the last few Maddens. College Football 25 will also add all kinds of collegiate pageantry and traditions to bring the stadium to your home. Whether that's fight songs or mascots, it should all be in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 Modes

Previously, EA Sports College Football 25 promised that Dynasty mode would be returning as the marquee way to play. So far, it looks like EA is sticking to that, which is great news for players. They've also confirmed the Team Builder is coming back, so Dynasty fans should be very happy. Below, you can read through EA's full rundown on the four major modes in College Football 25:

Dynasty : Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website.

: Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website. Road to Glory : Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve.

: Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve. Road to the College Football Playoff: Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship.

Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship. College Football Ultimate Team: Build your dream team of college football stars and legends. Play Solo Challenges or H2H Seasons to upgrade your squad and take on the toughest contests. Test your skills across consoles in more competitive formats like College Football Ultimate Team™ Champs and Champs Gauntlet.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, if you order the deluxe edition or MVP bundle, you'll get three days of early access.