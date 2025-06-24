EA Sports College Football 26 Reveals Toughest Places to Play

EA Sports College Football 26 dropped its Dynasty Mode deep dive today, which gave players a full rundown on all the new features coming to this year’s version of the game. However, the news didn’t end there, as the team also revealed the toughest places to play in CFB 26. As always, these 25 stadiums are going to be loud early and often, presenting massive challenges for any visiting team. You’d expect the list to be filled with top programs from the 2024 season, and that’s mostly true. However, there are a few puzzling decisions from the CFB 26 team.

Again, the top of the list isn’t surprising. LSU’s Death Valley has long been a stadium where opponents come to die. The Tigers did drop a home game to Alabama last year, but there’s a reason the stadium regularly hosts over 100,000 fans per game. Meanwhile, Penn State’s Happy Valley is just as iconic, and CFB loves to use the “Mo Bamba” moment to sell the pageantry of the video game.

Rounding out the top five are three other consistent championship contenders. Ohio State’s The Shoe, Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, and Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium are some of the best venues in the country, and the teams that play there are always in the mix. It is a bit surprising to see Florida and The Swamp down at seven, but the Gators did drop two home games last year.

One of the more puzzling inclusions this year is the Oklahoma Sooners. Gaylord Memorial is historically a great stadium, but seeing it up at eight is a surprise after the Sooners dropped home games to Tennessee and South Carolina. Similarly, it’s odd to see Oklahoma State in the top 25. Boone Pickens Stadium was a great place for the home team for a decade, but in 2024, the team went 2-4 at home, with one of those wins coming against FCS competition.

Here’s the full list:

LSU Tigers Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Clemson Tigers Florida Gators Oklahoma Sooners Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines Texas A&M Aggies Tennessee Volunteers Texas Longhorns Florida State Seminoles Wisconsin Badgers South Carolina Gamecocks Auburn Tigers Washington Huskies Iowa Hawkeyes Utah Utes Notre Dame Fighting Irish NC State Wolfpack Oklahoma State Cowboys Michigan State Spartans Mississippi State Bulldogs

EA Sports College Football 26 is due out on July 10th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So far, we’ve seen deep dives for gameplay, presentation, and Dynasty mode. The Dynasty drop included some info about the revamped Team Builder feature, which will surely please veteran fans.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll likely hear more about Ultimate Team and Road to Glory mode. Those modes felt a little barebones last year, so fans are hoping the team at Electronic Arts finds a way to flesh them out with as much new content as Dynasty Mode got this year. Either way, it won’t be much longer before College Football 26 is in our hands.