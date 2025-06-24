EA Sports College Football 26 Takes Dynasty Mode to the Next Level

EA Sports College Football series puts most of its focus on Dynasty Mode. Players can take their favorite program and turn it into a national title contender through recruiting, training, and proper coaching. College Football 25 was a good first effort for the series’ return after a decade of being dormant, but there were a few obvious quality-of-life changes that needed to be made. Today, EA revealed the full notes for Dynasty Mode in College Football 26, and it looks like nearly every issue players had has been addressed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

The core of your Dynasty Mode is your coach. This is your avatar on the field, and CFB 26 is expanding coach creation quite a bit. They’ve added dozens of new clothing options, so every coach doesn’t look like a carbon copy. Your coach level cap has been raised from 50 to 100, giving you access to a ton of progression options as you level up. The Coach Carousel feature has been expanded to give notifications about coaching changes that impact you, and added new abilities to progression that let you better retain assistants.

It’s a smorgasbord of additions the community asked for last year, and very exciting for veteran players, but it doesn’t end there.

The Trophy Room is officially back. You’ll earn trophies for winning rivalry games, earning individual players’ trophies, and coming out on top in big bowl games. Even better, the game saves your trophy room for all of your Dynasties, making it easy to reminisce over past accomplishments even after moving to a new save. On top of that, EA has almost every real-life record in the game now that real coaches are in the mix, making it even easier to track your program’s history and progression.

College Football 26 has also given the transfer portal a revamp. This year, you’ll see many more players hit the portal to reflect what we’re seeing in real life. EA says “around 2,000 players” will jump in each season.

The most exciting recruiting aspect is a very small change. Now, you’ll be able to see your team’s needs without going to a new menu, streamlining recruiting in a smart way that keeps you in the action as much as possible.

Finally, you now have full control over player progression. Unlike last year, where things felt a bit random, you can now level up your players to your exact specifications. That means you can chisel a recruit into the perfect player for your scheme, without having to worry about the CPU turning them into an accidental dud.

This is all a small slice of the full patch notes. There is a ton of information in the multi-page document, including a full breakdown of recruiting updates, Dev Trait upgrades, Wear and Tear changes, and the introduction of formation subs. Be sure to read through the full blog post if you want all the details.

EA Sports College Football 26 is set to launch on July 10th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.