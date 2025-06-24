EA Sports College Football 26 Team Builder Promises Even More Control

The developers at EA Sports have started to roll out the hype train for College Football 26. We finally saw the cover for the upcoming football game a few weeks ago, and EA recently shared the full trailer. However, that was only the beginning for fans of CFB. Today, EA has pulled back the curtain on all the changes coming to Team Builder in College Football 26. Considering how important creating your program for Dynasty mode is to CFB players, these updates are incredibly important. Here’s everything we know is coming to Team Builder in CFB 26.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first thing to note is that EA promises the Team Builder site will run twice as fast as last year. Anyone who has spent time building a team last year will know how great that news is. Not only is the site faster, but it will now work on even more platforms, giving you more options for creating a team.

Speaking of creating your team, you can set even more details for your initial squad. That includes editing every player’s name directly from the site. Creating a team filled with your friends or favorite cereal mascots should be easier than ever. You can also change your team’s Pipelines. Instead of being locked into the team you’re replacing, you can pick your own Pipelines, which should help with setting up regional stories.

On top of that, you can now set custom rivalries. Want to bring the Terriers of Boston University back to college football, but worried you won’t be able to bring back the rivalry with Boston College? Thankfully, this update makes that possible. Making a new team in Texas and want to challenge the Longhorns for state supremacy? Set that rivalry up on the site and give it your all.

Fortunately, you won’t need to create a team from scratch if you made it in College Football 26. The developers have confirmed that we’ll be able to import your teams from College Football 25. Those dozens of hours you spent perfecting your alternate jersey won’t go to waste when CFB 26 ships.

The final major change is the introduction of generic stadiums. You’ll no longer need to squint when the Kennesaw State sideline shows up for your created team. This isn’t a huge addition, but it’ll help with immersion, which is always a positive in Dynasty Mode.

Of course, this is only a small part of everything new coming to EA Sports College Football 26. EA Sports will continue to dole out new updates throughout the next few weeks, drip-feeding new content to players as we wait for CFB 26‘s launch date.

College Football 26 releases on July 10th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, if you pre-order the deluxe edition or the MVP Bundle (which includes the deluxe version of Madden NFL 26), you’ll get it three days early on July 7th. Plus, you’ll get a ton of extra content for Ultimate Team, Road to Glory, and Dynasty Mode.