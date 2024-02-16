EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Academy Midfielders Evolution Upgrade

Today, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the second week of its Future Stars promo in Ultimate Team. Like last week, this promo team takes some of the best young soccer players from around the world and gives them boosted versions of their base cards. However, it doesn't end there, as developer Electronic Arts has also re-opened the Future Stars Academy in EA Sports FC 24. After getting attackers and defenders last week, it's time for midfielders to take centerstage for the newest Evolution. The FS Academy Midfielders Evolution is a powerful one that you'll want to take advantage of as soon as possible. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Academy Midfielders Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The best news about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Not only is the Evo free to start, but you're getting the available players completely free. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Pace: 86

Max Passing: 79

Max Dribbling: 84

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +7 Overall, +6 Pace, +6 Dribbling, +5 Defending, +1 Weak Foot, +8 Shooting, +5 Reactions, +5 Composure, +5 Passing, +5 Physical, the First Touch PlayStyle, and the Tiki Taka and Intercept PlayStyle+ traits.

The Best Players for the FS Academy Midfielders Evolution

Unlike the Attackers Evolution, you won't be able to use this one on anyone who isn't in the Midfielders pack. That hurts its versatility a bit, but we can only work with what EA gives us. Here's the list of the best options:

Manuel Ugarte – PSG

Yacine Adli – AC Milan

Oliver Skipp – Tottenham

Azzedine Ounahi – OM

Ismael Saibari – PSV

With only 10 players, your options are limited. It's also worth noting that a midfielder can fill many roles on the pitch, making it tough to tell you which player will fit your team. After all, players like Thiago Almada aren't among the top players despite having great pace and dribbling, making them great at getting forward. However, their links aren't the best, driving them down the list.

That said, if you're looking for more defensive-minded players, Ugarte and Skipp are your best options. Neither will hit the broadside of a barn if you put them in front of the goal, but they can help protect your back line with the best of them. On the other hand, Adli and Ounahi fill the box-to-box role. They'll play well all over the pitch but don't excel in anything specific. Ounahi also brings a five-star weak foot, making him a threat no matter where you put him. Finally, Saibari might be the best attacking option of the bunch. Not only does he have 90 Pace and Dribbling, but he also has that five-star weak foot, meaning he can score from all over the field. His links are lacking, but his skill makes up for it.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Academy Midfielders Evolution expires on March 15th.