EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Academy Attackers Evolution Upgrade

The Future Stars promotion is finally available in EA Sports FC 24. Developer Electronic Arts has turned this yearly Ultimate Team event into one of the biggest in EAFC over the last several years, and this year is no different. Future Stars is also generally a time when EA plays with new features, which is why it wasn't surprising to see EA Sports FC 24 do something new with Evolutions. Players were given a new pack full of young attackers and can use the FS Academy Attackers Evolution to upgrade two of them. No matter who you choose, these are all solid cards that should make most teams. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best options.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Academy Attackers Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports FC 24)

The best news about this Evolution is that it's completely free. Not only is the Evo free to start, but you're getting the available players completely free. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max PlayStyes: Max 7

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +8 Overall, +7 Pace, +8 Shooting, +6 Dribbling, +6 Physical, +5 Passing, +1 Skill Moves, the Chip Shot PlayStyle, and the Power Header and Acrobatic PlayStyle+ traits.

The Best Players for the FS Academy Attackers Evolution

What's potentially most interesting about this Evolution is that there isn't much in the way of requirements. We know that EA FC is going to drop further Future Stars Academy players, so it might be worth holding this Evolution until they're all out to see if there are any good combinations. That said, below you'll find a list based on the cards in the Attackers pack:

Athenea Del Castillo – Real Madrid

Noah Okafor – AC Milan

Dina Ebimbe – Frankfurt

Melvine Malard – Manchester United

Bryan Zaragoza Martinez – Bayern Munich

For our money, it doesn't get better than Athenea and Okafor. Athenea is a bit more of a complete player while Okafor is a speed demon up top. That said, both are worth doing if you can fit them into your squad. Athenea is much more linkable given her nationality, but either will become great players for your club.

If you're looking for someone with a bit better links, Ebimbe and Malard can link to anyone from France. Considering how good that nation is at producing superstars, that won't be hard. The final best option is Bryan who plays for Munich. Given his speed and ability to flex to the middle or either wing, he's a quality option for anyone with a Bundesliga side.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Academy Attackers Evolution expires on March 8th.