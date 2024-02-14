EA Sports FC 24 Future Stars Team 2: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, developer Electronic Arts dropped the first Future Stars team into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team. Every year, this promotion celebrates the future of soccer by giving young players boosted cards trying to predict their potential. The first team saw big names like Alejandro Garnacho, Trinity Rodman, and Arda Guler get major upgrades, and EA is seemingly coming back around with a second team later this week. While Electronic Arts hasn't officially confirmed this is a two-week promo, EA Sports FC 24 leakers have been announcing names for the next team. It looks like another heavy hitter.

EAFC Future Stars Team 2Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. The account has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Future Stars Leaked Players

Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Selma Bacha – Lyon

Youssoufa Moukoko – Dortmund

Future Stars Leaked Icons

Zico – Brazil

David Beckham – England

Rivaldo – Brazil

Fabio Cannavaro – Italy

Zinedine Zidane – France

It's worth noting that Future Stars Team 1 included 14 modern players and seven Icons. That means we'll see several more players added to the list above over the next few days. Remember, Chelsea's Cole Palmer leaked last week but didn't make the cut. It's possible he might be one of the players added above when it all shakes out.

On top of that, last week EA introduced several new Future Stars Academy players. Those won't be included in the leaks but could come to the game as new Evolutions players can complete this coming weekend. Either way, EA Sports FC 24 will also add new players through Squad Building Challenges and Objectives, giving players even more Future Stars options.

EA Sports FC 24 Future Stars Team 2 Leaked Start Date

The Future Stars promo will likely start on February 16 at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the first Future Stars team leaves packs and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. We should get confirmation from Electronic Arts soon letting us know exactly when the promo will start.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.