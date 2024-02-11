EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution Upgrade

With EA Sports FC 24 starting up the annual Future Stars promotion in Ultimate Team, players were expected developer Electronic Arts to make a push with new Evolutions. Fortunately, they have not disappointed, dropping in free Future Stars Academy players to give fans a cheap way to score a few top-end players. However, it's not only the young guns of the world who have a chance to get an upgrade. EA Sports FC 24 has also introduced the FS Attacking Midfield Evolution. It can be used on any player who fits the criteria, regardless of age, making it one you'll want to make sure you get right. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution?

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. If you decide to take it on, it'll cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. That's a hefty chunk of change but could be worth it depending on your team's makeup. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 87

Max Agility: 78

Max PlayStyles: 8

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Position: CAM

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution



Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +5 Passing, +4 Physical, +17 Agility, +13 Balance, +10 Reactions, +2 Pace, +2 Shooting, +1 Weak Foot, +1 Skill Moves, the Press PlayStyle, and the Rapid PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution

While it stinks to see EA drop another paid Evolution, it's equally annoying that the best options require either a Special player card or a second Evolution. There really aren't many players who are worth it if you're not partnering this Evolution with something else. Here's the list of the best options:

In-Form Ruben Loftus-Cheek – AC Milan

Trailblazers Teuma – Stade de Reims

In-Form Deniz Undav – Stuttgart

Mason Mount – Manchester United

Kai Havertz – Arsenal

The first three players will all require a significant investment outside of the Evolution cost. That said, they are some of the best options out there. If you already have one of them in your club, it might be worth taking them on. Loftus-Cheek is the most intriguing because he has a solid PlayStyle lineup and 5-star Skill Moves. However, he had a Thunderstruck objective come out relatively recently which isn't that much worse than this Evolution. Undav is another fun option because he can flex to Striker where he can do damage if you're comfortable playing with a slower forward up top.

Mount and Havertz are only true options if you also have the Right Side Star Evolution available. Without it, you're looking at a middling upgrade that's only worth taking if you're hoping to upgrade them again in the future. However, if you can use the Right Side Star, you'll have a quality option for the middle of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Attacking Midfielder Evolution expires on February 24th.