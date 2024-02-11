EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FS Academy Defenders Evolution Upgrade

On February 9th, developer Electronic Arts released the Future Stars promo into EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode. For this yearly promo, EA finds the best and brightest young stars from around the world and gives them cards with massive boosts. With EA Sports FC 24 introducing Evolutions, the EA developers are also experimenting with Evos during Future Stars. That means the popular FS Academy is back, and EA is giving EA Sports FC 24 players free packs of cards that they can then use in Evolutions to boost even higher. While your selection is limited, a few of the options stand out. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players available.

What is the EAFC 24 FS Academy Defenders Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Not only is this Evolution completely free to start, but you can't use players outside of the ones EA Sports FC 24 gives you. That makes it an Evolution you should absolutely complete if you have the time to do so. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Shooting: 78

Max Passing: 83

Max Defending: 78

Max PlayStyles: 9

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Rarity: Future Stars Academy

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +6 Overall, +6 Pace, +6 Defending, +1 Skill Moves, +5 Composure, +1 Weak Foot, +6 Reactions, +7 Passing, +6 Dribbling, +4 Physical, the Press Proven PlayStyle, and the Relentless and Block PlayStyle+ traits.

The Best Players for the FS Academy Defenders Evolution

As mentioned, there aren't many options for this Evolution. EA gives everyone a pack containing the 11 options when they log into EA Sports FC 24, so there aren't any hidden gems in the lot. That said, a few players do stand out from the crowd. Here's the list of the best options:

Sergio Gomez – Manchester City

Odilon Kossounou – Bayer Leverkusen

Sofie Svana – Real Madrid

Lorenz Assignon – Burnley

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

Gomez is going to be a fun player to add to your team, especially if you run a Premier League side. The left-back can also flex to CDM and lock down the midfield. However, what makes him the most exciting player is that he brings 5-star Skill Moves to your wing. If you're someone who knows how to skill, Gomez will be a blast.

Kossounou is more of your standard center-half. Standing 6'3, he'll be a monster in the middle if you need him. Svava and Assignon bring more of that pace you like to see from your fullbacks, and Svava also gets 5-star skills. Finally, FIFA 23 veterans will remember Geertruida's Squad Foundations card from last year that could play all over the field. He basically does the same here, making him a great option for versatility off your bench.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The FS Academy Defenders Evolution expires on March 8th.