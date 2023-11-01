EA Sports FC 24 Centurions Team 2: Leaked Players, Start Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 re-introduced the Centurions promo that it made popular in FIFA 23. The first squad went into Ultimate Team packs on October 27, and included top-end players like Marcus Rashford and Ferland Mendy, as well as Icons like Ruud Gullit and Jairzinho. As it is wont to do, Electronic Arts is extending the promo for at least one more week with a second team. At least, that's what the latest leaks are claiming. Below, you'll find a list of leaked players for the next EA Sports FC 24 team, as well as the promo's expected release date.

EAFC 24 Centurions Team 2 Leaked Players

Madrid Fans👀💣💥💥......



Toni Kroos is coming as A Centurions Promo Player👀🔥🔥



Follow @Runtheiconmarkt for more leaks 🫶🏽



⚠️Stats & rating are predicted ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/O8ZSaGnZIk — RTIM (@Runtheiconmarkt) October 31, 2023

These leaks come from Runtheiconmarket on Twitter. They are a relatively new source of EA Sports FC 24 leaks, but they correctly leaked most of the first Centurions promo and have been backed up by notable leakers like Fut Sheriff. Even still, you'll want to take this leak with a massive grain of salt until something official is announced. Here are all of the players on the leaked Centurion Team 2 at the time of writing:

Current Players:

Aitana Bonmati – Barcelona

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid

Timo Werner – RB Salzburg

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Jama Musiala – Bayern Munich

Of course, this list will likely be updated with more players over the coming days as the leaker accounts reveal more information. The list will be updated periodically to keep it up to date. It's also worth noting that the accounts previously claimed Icons like Zico, Eusebio, and Ashley Cole are coming at some point, but we don't yet know if they'll be involved in Team 2 or will be Squad Building Challenges. Again, as more information becomes available, this post will be updated.

EA Sports FC 24 Centurions Team 2: Leaked Start Date

Electronic Arts hasn't officially confirmed Centurions Team 2 yet. The Ultimate Team developers will likely post a "loading screen" in UT on Wednesday to confirm the exact start time, but we can reliably guess the start date based on past promos. Currently, EAFC 24 is in the middle of the first Centurions promo, which is set to end on November 3 at 12 PM CT. Once the clock ticks over to 12:01, the Centurions Team 2 promo will likely go live.

EA almost always drops a new promo on Fridays, so this week should be no different. The one caveat to make note of is that all of the players seen above might not be available on day one. Since last year, EA has tended to hold back some of the players to drop on Sundays as a "mini-release" for the promo. It's also possible that some of them could turn out to be SBC or Objective players that will drop throughout the event. Basically, if you see one of your favorite players above and they don't release on Friday, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't be coming to EAFC 24. You might have to wait a few days.