EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Centurions Upgrade Evolution

There aren't many options for the Centurions Upgrade Evolution in EAFC 24, but these are the best ones.

On October 29, EA Sports FC 24 introduced a new Evolution called the Centurions Upgrade. Compared to everything else players have seen from Evolutions in EA Sports FC 24, this is a bit of a strange one. EA may make some adjustments, but currently, the Evolution only works with cards from the current Centurions promo team, meaning there are only a few options players have to use this on. Fortunately, you only need to play a handful of games to get the boost, though it is minimal compared to some of the stronger ones we've seen in the past few days. Below, you'll find a rundown on the Evolution and a quick look at who you should be using this Evolution on.

What is the Centurions Upgrade Evolution in EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

As mentioned, this Evolution isn't going to be game-changing, which is likely why it's free. Unless you luck into packing a Centurions player, you can probably skip this one altogether. That doesn't mean it's bad, it's just probably not worth investing in a low-rated Centurion. Here are the requirements you need to keep in mind if you do take on this Evolution:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 87

Max Shooting: 85

Min Shooting: 53

Rarity: Ultimate Team Centurions

Once you complete all of the associated Objectives, you'll earn +2 Overall, +1 Pace, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +2 Defending, +1 Physical,

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Centurions Upgrade Evolution

Unlike most of the Evolutions we've seen this year, the Centurions Upgrade currently only has four options. That number should grow next week if EA introduces a second promo team, so this list will be updated as more players are added. Here are your current options:

Robert Andrich – Leverkusen

Iker Muniain – Athletic Club

Lewis Dunk – Brighton Hove & Albion

Julian Ryerson – Dortmund

Of the four players available, Dunk is probably the one to use it on. He's a 6'4 center-back who already has 80 Pace. Getting that small boost to his stats isn't going to turn him into the best defender in the Premier League, but you might as well use him if you have him.

Ryerson is the other solid choice. You'd usually like a bit more Pace from your wingback, but Ryerson can swap to either side of the field. He also has a four-star Weak Foot, so you don't have to worry as much about him struggling to whip in crosses when you do swap him over. Muniain and Andrich are fine options if you already packed them, but probably aren't worth investing in. That said, they both already have a few solid PlayStyles, so they'll be a big help to any budget squads.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Centurions Upgrade Evolution expires on November 26.