EA Sports FC 24 Centurions: Leaked Players, Start Date

EA Sports FC 24 has been churning out promo teams in Ultimate Team since the game launched last month. Players have already had two weeks of Road to the Knockouts followed by two weeks of Trailblazers, but developer Electronic Arts isn’t stopping any time soon. The latest leaks out of EAFC 24 is that the next promo will be a return of FIFA 23‘s Centurion promo, which featured players who were the longest-tenured players at their club. This year’s iteration looks to be changing it up and adding new versions of some of the top Icons, making it the most exciting promo team in EA Sports FC 24 so far.

EAFC 24 Cenutrions Leaked Players

🚨Centurions:



– Gullit

– Rashford

– Mendy

– Pedri

– Lacazette

– Jairzinho



It's gonna be huge#fc24 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 23, 2023

These leaks come from two reputable EA Sports FC 24 leakers on Twitter: Fut Sheriff and Runtheiconmarket. Sheriff has a much longer track record, but RTIM has burst on the scene this year with several legitimate leaks. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have some skepticism, but these two accounts are generally reliable. Here are all of the players on the leaked Centurion team at the time of writing:

Current Players:

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Pedri – Barcelona

Alexandre Lacazette – Lyon

Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal (SBC)

Mykhailo Mudryk – Chelsea (SBC)

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Felipe Anderson – Latium (Lazio)

Iker Muniani – Athletic Bilbao

Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg

Robert Andrich – Bayer Leverkusen

Moses Simon – Nantes

Grace Geyoro – PSG

Lewis Dunk – Brighton Hove & Albion

Julian Ryerson – Dortmund

Icon Players:

Kelly Smith

Ruud Gullit

Ronald Koeman

Jairzinho

Bobby Charlton

Gennaro Gattuso

Of course, this list will likely be updated with more players over the coming days as the accounts leak more information. We will keep the list updated as more info becomes available. The leaks have also claimed that Zico, Wayne Rooney, Eusebio, Ashley Cole, and Andrea Pirlo Centurions Icons are coming, but those may be for Team 2.

EA Sports FC 24 Centurions: Leaked Start Date

Electronic Arts hasn’t officially confirmed Centurions yet. The Ultimate Team developers will likely post a “loading screen” in UT on Wednesday to confirm the exact start time, but we can reliably guess the start date based on past promos. Currently, EAFC 24 is in the final days of the Trailblazers promo, which is set to end on October 27 at 12 PM CT. Once the clock ticks over to 12:01, the Centurions promo will likely go live.

EA almost always drops a new promo on Fridays, so this week should be no different. The one caveat to make note of is that all of the players seen above might not be available on day one. Since last year, EA has tended to hold back some of the players to drop on Sundays as a “mini-release” for the promo. It’s also possible that some of them could turn out to be SBC or Objective players that will drop throughout the event. Basically, if you see one of your favorite players above and they don’t release on Friday, that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be coming to EAFC 24. You just might have to wait a few days.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Centurions promo should be kicking off on October 27 and will run for at least a week, though EA might decide to drop a second promo team on November 3 to keep it running.