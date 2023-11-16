EA Sports FC 24 FC Pro Promo: Leaked Players, Start Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 kicked off its Triple Threat promo, giving several teams from around the globe three new players each in Ultimate Team. Using those batches of three, you can easily fix any chemistry problems your squad might have, provided you have the Coins to afford the players. The next promo is going to do something developer Electronic Arts has never done, partnering its in-game cards with its upcoming pro tournament. The FC Pro Live event will feature several new cards, all of which can seemingly be upgraded based on how the real-world tournament goes. Fortunately, much of the information has already leaked, giving us an early preview of what to expect.

How Does the FC Pro Live Promo Work in EA Sports FC 24?

🚨NEW FC PRO Live Promo:



Players will represent Pro’s in the next FC Pro Live tournament and will get upgrade according to the Pro’s performance.



Upgrades will give IF upgrades and WF/SM/Alternate Positions/PlayStyle’s!



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Fut_scoreboard !#fc24 pic.twitter.com/oACYq5C1A6 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) November 15, 2023

While EA hasn't explained exactly how the promo works, the leakers claim that each EAFC 24 pro player will be matched up with an in-game card. Based on how that pro player performs, the card they represent can get an in-game boost. It's possible the leakers could have the upgrade path wrong, but it looks like the in-game cards will be boosted at five different milestones if a pro is able to win the tournament, giving the card a massive boost.

Again, this upgrade path could change based on what Electronic Arts reveals in the coming days, but these leaks are coming from FUT Sheriff on Twitter. They have been one of the most trusted EA FC leakers over the last few years, so the info is as solid as it gets with leaks. You'll want to still take it with a grain of salt, but it's likely the final upgrade path will look very similar to what you can see in the tweet above.

EAFC 24 FC Pro Live Leaked Players

🚨Locatelli🇮🇹 is coming as FC PRO LIVE SBC soon!🔥



Stats are prediction 👀



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @LeanDesign_ !#fc24 pic.twitter.com/UClwwqIWlK — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) November 15, 2023

At the time of writing, only a few players for the promo have been leaked. This list will be updated as more players are added to the promo roster. For now, here are the players that are currently on the leaked players list:

Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano – PSV

EA Sports FC 24 FC Pro Live: Leaked Start Date

The promo loading screen for FC Pro Live has already been updated in EA Sports FC 24. That means we know exactly when these players will come into the game. You can expect the FC Pro Live cards to go into packs on November 17 at 12:01 PM CT. Remember, some of these packs may be SBCs or Objectives, so they might not be available when the promo launches.

As for when the FC Pro Live event kicks off, players can start tuning into the tournament on November 27 at 6 PM UTC. The tournament will continue over the next nine weeks, culminating in the championship finals on February 3. We don't know how often EA will update the FC Pro Live cards, but it's safe to assume it'll be a few days after each weekly event.