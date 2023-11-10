EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Triple Threat Wingback Evolution Upgrade

November 10 brought the Triple Threat promo to EA Sports FC 24. For this, developer Electronic Arts has taken several top clubs from around the world and given three of their players a big boost. However, it's not just three modern Liverpool players who are getting a boost. Instead, EA Sports FC 24 is boosting one modern male, one modern female, and one Hero from years past. It doesn't stop there though, as EAFC 24 has also added a new Triple Threat Wingback Evolution. This is only related to the promo in name since you can use any player regardless of their club, but it's still worth completing, especially if you're running a budget club. Here are the best players to use for the new Evolution.

What is the Triple Threat Wingback Evolution in EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

The Triple Threat Wingback Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is worth doing if you have the time because it's completely free and can be done in Squad Battles. You can get it done in eight games, so there's no excuse. Here are the requirements to keep in mind when selecting your player for this Evolution:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 93

Max Defense: 84

Max Passing: 82

Must not be a CB

Position: RB

Max Number of PlayStyles: 7

Once you complete all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Pace, +5 Passing, +3 Defending, +5 Physical, +3 Dribbling, and add the Relentless, Incisive Pass, and First Touch PlayStyles.

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Triple Threat Wingback Evolution

There are a ton of options to choose from with this Evolution. Below, we'll provide a list of players you might consider using, though it's worth noting at this point in the year that you might have used a previous Evolution on a player that qualifies. In that case, it might make sense to look through your own Evolutions first. The players below represent players who can be upgraded immediately, making them good options for budget players or anyone who is just hopping into EA Sports FC 24:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Pedro Porro – Tottenham

Carvajal – Real Madrid

Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan

Jonathan Clauss – OM

Julian Ryerson (Centurions) – Dortmund

Fredrik Aursnes (TOTW) – Benfica

The first two players to consider are Wan-Bissaka and Pedro Porro in the Premier League. Since this is the league most players use, either of these guys will fit most teams. With Wan-Bissaka, you're getting a slightly more defensive-minded player, while Pedro Porro is a bit more dangerous moving forward.

Carvajal is a nice option in La Liga. He did just get a new Triple Threat card, but that'll be much more expensive to buy than just knocking out this Evolution. Dumfries is probably the best bet if you're running a Serie A side, while Clauss fits the bill over in Ligue 1.

There are two other intriguing options, but you should only consider them if you already have their cards because they're both relatively expensive for what you're getting. Ryerson's Centurions card will make an excellent option if you're running a Bundesliga side. Aursnes' Team of the Week card is even more interesting because he can be used in the central midfield as well as at right-back and leftwing, making him a versatile option. His links aren't great, but he's definitely a fun option if you have him.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Triple Threat Wingback Evolution expires on December 8.