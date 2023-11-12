EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Triple Threat Attacker Evolution Upgrade

On November 12, EA Sports FC 24 dropped a brand-new Evolution into Ulitmate Team. Interestingly, this Evolution is one of the few to come without a position requirement, making it one you can use on a wide variety of players, even if the upgrades are mostly aimed at attackers. Unfortunately, you will have to shell out either in-game or real money to start the Evolution, making this one that most players will likely skip. It's just not a big enough upgrade in EA Sports FC 24 to make it worth plunking down the extra change. That said, if you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, you could do worse than this one, especially if you're a Liverpool fan.

What is the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution in EAFC 24?

(Photo: EA Sports)

As mentioned, the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 will cost you 50,000 Coins or 1,000 FC Points. That's cheaper than many of the Evolutions we've seen over the last few weeks but is still quite the down payment. Either way, if you decide to take on this Evolution, here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 84

Max Pace: 83

Max Shooting: 86

Max Dribbling: 84

Max Defense: 65

Max Physical: 85

Max Number of PlayStyles: 7

Once you complete all the associated Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +5 Pace, +5 Shooting, +2 Passing, +2 Physical, +5 Dribbling, and the Power Shot, Technical, and Press Proven PlayStyles.

The Best Players for EAFC 24 Triple Threat Attacker Evolution

As mentioned, because this Evolution doesn't have a position requirement, you have a ton of possibilities. That said, there are certainly a few players that stand out from the crowd. In fact, there's one popular player that this EAFC 24 Evolution seems tailor-made for. Below, you'll find a list of the best options and a quick explanation of why they fit the bill:

Dominik Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Alassane Plea (TOTW) M'gladbach

Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

Ferran Torres – Barcelona

Paul Pogba – Juventus

Szoboszlai is going to be the go-to player for most people completing this Evolution. People have been wanting an Evo to fit around the young Liverpool player since the feature was announced, and now they finally have it. Whether you think it's worth the 50,000 Coins or not is up to you.

The Bundesliga also has a few fun options, including Plea's Team of the Week card. Sadly, that card is currently 30,000 Coins on the market, meaning you'll need to pay a pretty penny in addition to the Evolution fee if you don't already have him, but he's a solid card. Meanwhile, Gnabry is much cheaper but doesn't falls behind in several important stats.

Torres is a solid enough option if you need a winger, though you could have already gotten a similar upgrade out of him with the Centurions Attacker Evo. One intriguing option with the lack of position requirements is Pogba. Sure, he's not the fastest player, but the rest of his stats make him a solid option for pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Triple Threat Attacker Evolution expires on December 10.