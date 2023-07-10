EA Sports FC 24 First Trailer Revealed

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be fully revealed on July 13. Ahead of this, EA has released the first-ever trailer for the game, an announcement, teaser trailer. Unfortunately, there is not much to this trailer, and there's still no word of a release date or platforms. What it does feature is some of the biggest stars in the sport, such as Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior, and Tottneham's Son Heung-min. Meanwhile, legends of the game, such as David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho are also featured. What's not featured is any gameplay of the upcoming game.

For EA, this is one of most important releases in its history as it's the first soccer game without the FIFA branding. This game is technically FIFA 24, but it remains to be seen if it can pull in same massive numbers without the iconic branding. As for why the game is no longer called FIFA, it's complicated, but it comes down to money. EA no longer wanted to pay FIFA what was likely an exorbitant price to use the name.

Below, you can check out the game's debut trailer, courtesy of EA:

"I really hope its gonna be a better game than what we've been getting. I mean, imagine having a different name entirely only for it to be the same product as last year," writes one fan in the comments of the trailer. "Feels weird not seeing players like Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar once. Really feels like end of the previous era and start of a new one," adds a second comment.

EA Sports FC 24 is expected to release sometime this fall -- likely either at the end of September or start of October -- via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. PS4 and Xbox One versions are also likely given the install base that remains on the pair of last-gen consoles. As always, a Nintendo Switch version remains up in the air.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you going to check out EA Sports FC 24 when it releases later this year?