EA Sports FC 24 Players Beware of Game-Breaking Bug

EA Sports FC 24 has a game-breaking bug that players should look out for while playing Career Mode. Fortunately, this bug is specific to Career Mode, so if you play Ultimate Team, VOLTA, or any other mode then you will never run into this issue. If you do play Career Mode, then you're going to want to be careful when using the new coaches mechanic because doing the wrong thing can cause your game to hard freeze.

Because it makes all the money, Ultimate Team gets all the attention of EA. Career Mode gets little to no love, despite being the favorite mode of some of the most hardcore fans of the series that have been playing for years. The mode hardly changes year to year and has numerous issues and shortcomings that EA has refused to fix.

To this end, one of the new features the mode does introduce this year is coaching, which makes the fact that right now when you try and fire a coach to either save money or replace them with a new one, you can't. The game won't let you and your screen will freeze. This is obviously not by design. It's unclear if this problem is universal, but many users have reported the problem. And for what it's worth, we have confirmed this bug does indeed exist, and for us, replicates every single time. When it happens, you need to quit the application.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if EA is aware of this issue, and thus it's unclear if a fix is on the way. As noted, Career Mode takes a backseat to other parts of the game so it's possible this could end up being an issue for way longer than it should be.

EA Sports FC 24 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new FIFA game, click here.

"EA Sports FC 24 was supposed to be an evolution of the series," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Electronic Arts finally split from the FIFA license, saying that it would open them up to be more innovative with EA FC 24. The Ultimate Team developers even introduced the concept of Evolutions to the card-collecting mode. Don't be tricked by that shiny new name on the front of the box, though. Unless you're a hardcore player, this is the same game you've been playing for the last several seasons."