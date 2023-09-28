EA Sports FC 24: Best Young Players
These are the best young players to target in EA Sports FC 24.
If you're playing EA Sports FC 24's career mode, you're going to need to manage your transfer budget well. Unless you're playing as Manchester City or another massive club, you can't just spend unlimited money to bring in top-tier players. One of the best ways to get around this problem is to bring in young players with a ton of potential. Often, these players have low valuations in EA Sports FC 24, meaning you can pick them up on the cheap and let them grow into dominant superstars. Below, you'll find lists of the best young players at attacker, midfielder, defender, and goalkeeper. Keep in mind that every player is under 22 years old and has a current valuation (as of the September 26 roster update) under $25 million.
Best Young Attackers in EAFC 24
While you won't be signing Erling Haaland for cheap, these players have the potential to at least get close to Man City's star striker in the future. Plus, you can get them for a fraction of the cost, making them great investments.
- Rasmus Højlund – Manchester United / 89 Potential / $18M Value
- Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United / 88 Potential / $13.5M Value
- Julien Duranville – Dortmund / 87 Potential / $2.7M Value
- Youssoufa Moukoko – Dortmund / 87 Potential / $22.5M Value
- Carlos Forbs – Ajax / 86 Potential / $4.6M Value
- Ernest Nuamah – Lyon / 86 Potential / $5.5M Value
- Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich / 86 Potential / $4.4M Value
- Nelson Weiper – Mainz / 86 Potential / $2.4M Value
- Johan Bakayoko – PSV / 86 Potential / $12.5M Value
Best Young Midfielders in EAFC 24
For this list, midfield captures both central and wide midfielders, making this list versatile. Regardless of who you decide to pick up, you'll grab a guy who can dominate the center of the pitch. Obviously, play around with them a little to find one that finds your style of play, but these guys can all be molded into high-quality mids.
- Warren Zaier-Emery – PSG / 88 Potential / $13M Value
- Fabio Miretti – Juventus / 88 Potential / $13.5M Value
- Arda Guler – Real Madrid / 88 Potential / $22M Value
- Tommaso Baldanzi – Empoli / 87 Potential / $23M Value
- Nicolo Fagioli – Juventus / 87 Potential / $23.5M Value
- Noah Lahmadi – Toulouse / 86 Potential / $2.3M Value
- Joao Neves – Benfica / 86 Potential / $3.5M Value
- Stefan Bajcetic – Liverpool / 86 Potential / $5M Value
- Simone Pafundi – Udinese / 86 Potential / $2.5M Value
Best Young Defenders in EAFC 24
Scoring is great and all, but you'll need to protect your backline as well. Investing in defense is actually one of the better moves for new managers because it'll let you stay in games longer, giving you the chance to get a surprise win in a low-scoring game. Here are the best young defenders in EAFC 24.
- Jorrel Hato – Ajax / 87 Potential / $2.8M Value
- Fabiano Parisi – Fiorentina / 87 Potential / $22.5M Value
- Rico Lewis – Manchester City / 86 Potential / $7M Value
- Giorgio Scalvini – Atalanta / 86 Potential / $11.5M Value
- Destiny Udogie – Tottenham / 86 Potential / $22M Value
- Patrick Dorgu – Lecce / 85 Potential / $1.8M Value
- Jome Spileers – Club Brugge / 85 Potential / $3.3M Value
- Ousmane Diomande – Sporting CP / 85 Potential / $11.5M Value
Best Young Goalkeepers in EAFC 24
The last line of defense is the goalkeeper. Getting a good young one will set up your squad for years. Here are the best young goalies in EAFC 24.
- Guillaume Restes – Toulouse / 87 Potential / $3.6M Value
- Bart Verbruggen – Brighton & Hove Albion / 85 Potential / $10.5M Value
- Anatoliy Trubin – Benfica / 85 Potential / $20.5M Value
- Maarten Vandevoordt – Genk / 85 Potential / $11M Value