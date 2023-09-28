EA Sports FC 24: Best Young Players

If you're playing EA Sports FC 24's career mode, you're going to need to manage your transfer budget well. Unless you're playing as Manchester City or another massive club, you can't just spend unlimited money to bring in top-tier players. One of the best ways to get around this problem is to bring in young players with a ton of potential. Often, these players have low valuations in EA Sports FC 24, meaning you can pick them up on the cheap and let them grow into dominant superstars. Below, you'll find lists of the best young players at attacker, midfielder, defender, and goalkeeper. Keep in mind that every player is under 22 years old and has a current valuation (as of the September 26 roster update) under $25 million.

Best Young Attackers in EAFC 24

While you won't be signing Erling Haaland for cheap, these players have the potential to at least get close to Man City's star striker in the future. Plus, you can get them for a fraction of the cost, making them great investments.

Rasmus Højlund – Manchester United / 89 Potential / $18M Value

Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United / 88 Potential / $13.5M Value

Julien Duranville – Dortmund / 87 Potential / $2.7M Value

Youssoufa Moukoko – Dortmund / 87 Potential / $22.5M Value

Carlos Forbs – Ajax / 86 Potential / $4.6M Value

Ernest Nuamah – Lyon / 86 Potential / $5.5M Value

Mathys Tel – Bayern Munich / 86 Potential / $4.4M Value

Nelson Weiper – Mainz / 86 Potential / $2.4M Value

Johan Bakayoko – PSV / 86 Potential / $12.5M Value

Best Young Midfielders in EAFC 24

For this list, midfield captures both central and wide midfielders, making this list versatile. Regardless of who you decide to pick up, you'll grab a guy who can dominate the center of the pitch. Obviously, play around with them a little to find one that finds your style of play, but these guys can all be molded into high-quality mids.

Warren Zaier-Emery – PSG / 88 Potential / $13M Value

Fabio Miretti – Juventus / 88 Potential / $13.5M Value

Arda Guler – Real Madrid / 88 Potential / $22M Value

Tommaso Baldanzi – Empoli / 87 Potential / $23M Value

Nicolo Fagioli – Juventus / 87 Potential / $23.5M Value

Noah Lahmadi – Toulouse / 86 Potential / $2.3M Value

Joao Neves – Benfica / 86 Potential / $3.5M Value

Stefan Bajcetic – Liverpool / 86 Potential / $5M Value

Simone Pafundi – Udinese / 86 Potential / $2.5M Value

Best Young Defenders in EAFC 24

(Photo: EA Sports)

Scoring is great and all, but you'll need to protect your backline as well. Investing in defense is actually one of the better moves for new managers because it'll let you stay in games longer, giving you the chance to get a surprise win in a low-scoring game. Here are the best young defenders in EAFC 24.

Jorrel Hato – Ajax / 87 Potential / $2.8M Value

Fabiano Parisi – Fiorentina / 87 Potential / $22.5M Value

Rico Lewis – Manchester City / 86 Potential / $7M Value

Giorgio Scalvini – Atalanta / 86 Potential / $11.5M Value

Destiny Udogie – Tottenham / 86 Potential / $22M Value

Patrick Dorgu – Lecce / 85 Potential / $1.8M Value

Jome Spileers – Club Brugge / 85 Potential / $3.3M Value

Ousmane Diomande – Sporting CP / 85 Potential / $11.5M Value

Best Young Goalkeepers in EAFC 24

The last line of defense is the goalkeeper. Getting a good young one will set up your squad for years. Here are the best young goalies in EAFC 24.