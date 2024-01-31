EA Sports FC 24 Road to the Final: Leaked Players, Release Date

The UEFA Champions League's knockout stage starts on February 13th, and the other European tournaments will start soon after. To celebrate the events, EA Sports FC 24 is seemingly on the verge of yet another promo team into Ultimate Team. As the follow-up to the Team of the Year, developer Electronic Arts needs to nail this one to try and keep players from dropping off in what is sometimes a lean period for the franchise. Recently, several of the players getting new cards for the new promo have been revealed. The new Road to the Final team includes studs from some of the best clubs in the world, and keep in mind that these players can upgrade based on real-world performance. It's going to be a doozy for EA Sports FC 24's faithful player base.

EAFC Road to the Final Leaked Players

👀Upcoming promo: 🟦UEFA Road to the final🟦

— FifaTradingRomania (@fifa_romania) January 30, 2024

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania on Twitter. Both accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Road to the Final Leaked Players

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Galeno – Porto

This list will likely grow over the next few days. There are still several teams in the knockout rounds that don't have leaked cards yet. Teams like Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are incredibly popular around the world. It's almost guaranteed that someone from all of those teams will be included.

That said, the Champions League does not return until February 13th. EA may be holding back players for a mini-release over the upcoming weekend. It could also stretch this promo into a two-week event to ensure RTTF cards are in packs when the games start back up.

How Does Road to the Finals Work in EAFC 24?

We don't know exactly how these cards will be upgraded, but it's likely to look similar to last year. In FIFA 23, cards upgraded after winning their first knockout game after the card launched and then upgraded again when a player's team qualified for a new round in the tournament. So, if a player's team won the Champions League (or one of the other tournaments) final, they would get a total of five upgrades.

It should be noted that those upgrades weren't always an OVR boost. Instead, some of the boosts included Weak Foot and Skill Move upgrades. Considering how popular PlayStyles have become this year, it's likely that at least one of these boosts will be focused on them this year.

EA Sports FC 24 Road to the Final Leaked Start Date

The Road to the Final promo is supposedly starting on February 2nd at 1 p.m. ET. The Team of the Year promo ends at that exact same time, and EA doesn't usually give players a break between promos. There's no real reason to expect them to do so this week. That said, EA may stretch this out over two weeks, as mentioned. This would make the promo live when the tournaments start back next month.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.