There are more connections between Cyberpunk 2077‘s dystopian RPG gameplay and the mechanics in the popular JRPG Persona series, but there is a deeper relationship between these games than players might realize. Recent comments by former Cyberpunk 2077 quest lead Paweł Sasko have revealed that Persona 5 in particular was a source of inspiration for one of Cyberpunk 2077‘s core systems, in how players communicated with NPCs. The immersive quality of developer CD Projekt Red’s Night City was enhanced by how deep relationships between the player character and other people were, making the Persona influence feel all the more important.

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Sasko specifically mentioned how the phone interactions through text and calls in Cyberpunk 2077 were directly influenced by the same features in Persona 5 and its Royal version. The long text chains in Persona 5 Royal were great ways for that game to express quirks in character personalities, some of the game’s humor, and other communication that made players feel more connected to their favorite characters. Calling it “an intuitive way to expand our narrative capabilities,” Sasko’s statements heavily credit developer Atlus’ series for helping Cyberpunk 2077 earn some of its story-related praise.

Cyberpunk 2077 Used Similar Text & Messaging Systems From Persona 5 to Make Characters Feel Genuine

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Many of the text messages or phone calls in Cyberpunk 2077 are to communicate jobs or other important story details, but players were surprising with how detailed the digital conversations could be. More often than not, CD Projekt Red designed the phone to be a conduit for protagonist V’s life, actually expanding on the social elements of the game to make it far more engaging to talk to people. The characters active in V’s life from romantic ties, past missions, or other events are actively contacting you, asking questions and checking in to make your decisions feel more impactful.

NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077 have reactions to your choices that they tell you through text or a call, rather than playing a cutscene or showing that character in action. Sometimes, the post-quest follow-ups in Cyberpunk 2077 are only through text or call, giving you an update the covers what V can’t be there to see. For example, one NPC you helped get money for from a missions will call or text you after getting the cash, telling you how they spent the eddies. Building relationships through your phone not only gives you a broader appreciation for the individuals you meet in Cyberpunk 2077, but also lets you differentiate them through how they talk over text.

This mirrors how Persona 5 Royal had character build relationships with other party members, with responding to texts being a big part of the game. Deciding who to hang out with and how to respond to certain questions is what makes Persona 5 so engaging at times, especially during big story moments. In many ways, texting your friends in Persona 5 could be used to dig deeper into the smaller sides of characters, making them feel like real people through running jokes or unique quirks. The texting in Persona 5 was stylish-looking too, with sleek animations and a strong visual identity you’d get to see daily to make plans for the daily activities in-game.

Persona 5’s Cheap, Easy Story Telling Through Text Messaging Helped Save Parts of Cyberpunk 2077’s Budget

What makes the Persona 5 text system truly inspirational, though, comes from how it circumvents the game from needing to have cutscenes or physical interactions with characters to expand on their stories. Over the phone, Persona 5‘s roster can tell you about their misgivings, hopes, dreams, fears, and share thoughts on current story events without you having to be in the same room as them. This saves development costs on character animations during in-game events or cutscenes, allowing that to be focused on bigger moments where every character is together.

This philosophy is something that Cyberpunk 2077 adopted, at least based on Sasko’s comments. Connections with characters could be created “while keeping the development costs pretty low” according to Sasko, allowing players to form deep and detailed connections without movement, voice acting, or any sort of physical presence of a character at all. This money-saving technique was beneficial both as a cheap story telling method, and as a way to show consequences for player decisions without blowing the game’s budget on detailed, high-quality animations.

With now, it would be surprising if these strategies weren’t used again. Likewise, CD Projekt Red’s production of Cyberpunk 2 might be in its early stages, but a similar text/call system is likely to return to take advantage of all its smart benefits, especially as the sequel likely ramps up the scope of the previous RPG. With Persona 5 Royal being released before Cyberpunk 2077, and the sci-fi game being one of the most celebrated in the RPG genre after fixing a rough launch, perhaps Cyberpunk 2077‘s interpretation of social systems will influence Persona 6 in turn next.

What do you think of the connection between Cyberpunk 2077 and Persona 5? Let us know in the comments below!