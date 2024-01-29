EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 8 Revealed, Full Patch Notes

EA Sports FC 24 is nearing the tail-end of its yearly Team of the Year promotion in Ultimate Team. With that in mind, most players are firmly focused on all the new packs and Evolutions coming to the game as they try to build the best team possible before hopping into Champs. However, they might need to change up some tactics soon because developer Electronic Arts has revealed the patch notes for the upcoming Title Update 8. This patch is out now on last-gen consoles and will come to EA Sports FC 24 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC very soon.

Title Update 8 isn't as all-encompassing as the previous update, but it does include a few key fixes. Ultimate Team is always having various visual glitches that impact enjoyment, so it's good to see EA continue to address more of them with each patch. On the gameplay side, this patch is relatively light, only adjusting the consistency of a chip shot, hopefully making it more deadly when used correctly. There have also been several general updates regarding player likenesses, which is great news for players who love the realism EA Sports FC 24 brings to its presentation.

Below, you'll find the patch notes for Title Update 8. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Title Update 8 Patch Notes

Title Update #8 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Switch versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below.



Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Help information could have unintentionally displayed without being prompted during SBCs.

Some Squad Foundation Player Item visuals did not display correctly during Pack openings.

In a rare scenario, the EA connect button callout did not display.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Improved ball trajectory consistency when successfully performing a Chip Shot.

Volta Football

In rare instances, the scoreboard stopped updating correctly.

Career Mode

The player Bio screen could have displayed an incorrect badge.

When creating a club in a Manager career, some kits were unavailable

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, boots, and star heads.

Addressed instances of placeholder text.

In some stadiums, a Manager could have been located outside of the technical area.

Some team kit colors were not displayed correctly on the match scoreboard.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

