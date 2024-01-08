EA Sports FC 24: How to Vote for Team of the Year
The Team of the Year vote is now live in EA Sports FC 24.
Every year, developer Electronic Arts hosts a Team of the Year vote in EA Sports FC. Of course, EA Sports FC 24 is no different, and on January 8, the team opened up voting for both the Men's and Women's Team of the Year. With this being the first time women have been playable in Ultimate Team, it's also the first time those players have been given their own vote, making this something of a landmark year for the women's game. Unfortunately, you can't simply log into EA Sports FC 24 and easily vote. You'll need to head to EA's website if you want to take part in the festivities.
How to Vote for Team of the Year in EA FC 24
As mentioned, the voting kicked off on January 8. Voting will close on January 15, and the team will start to release in Ultimate Team on January 19. That gives you plenty of time to go vote for your team. It's a pretty simple process. All you need to do is head to EA's official site for the event and click the button for either the Men's or Women's team. From there, you'll find cards of all the nominees you can add to your vote.
You'll choose one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. It's worth noting that the vote is taking a player's natural position for this, meaning that someone like Federico Chiesa will be listed as a midfielder even though he can play both right and left-winger. That might introduce some weirdness, but it should all work out in the end. Below, you'll find the full list of nominees for both teams.
EA Sports FC 24 TOTY Nominees
With both men and women getting teams this year, there are a ton of nominees to choose from. Here are all of the nominees, starting with the men:
Men's TOTY Nominees
Goalkeepers
- Alisson – Liverpool
- Ederson – Manchester City
- Brice Samba – RC Lens
- Gregor Kobel – Dortmund
- Wojciech Szczesny -Juventus
- Mike Maignan – AC Milan
- Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona
Defenders
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
- Virgili van Dijk – Liverpool
- Ruben Dias – Manchester City
- John Stones – Manchester City
- Dante – Nice
- Maquinhos – PSG
- Kim Min Jae – Bayern Munich
- Mats Hummels – Dortmund
- Lucas Martinez Quarta – Fiorentina
- Alessandro Bastoni – Inter
- Bremer – Juventus
- Theo Hernandez – Milan
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli
- Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica
- Jules Kounde – Barcelona
- Jesus Navas – Sevilla
- Gaya – Valencia
- Jonathan Clauss – OM
- Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- Federico Dimarco – Inter
Midfielders
- Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal
- Declan Rice – Arsenal
- Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
- Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United
- Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern München
- Leroy Sané – Bayern München
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
- Nicolò Barella – Inter
- Federico Chiesa – Juventus
- Adrien Rabiot – Juventus
- Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli
- Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal
- Pedri – FC Barcelona
- İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona
- Aleix García – Girona FC
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- Luka Modrić – Real Madrid
- Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
Attackers
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Jack Grealish – Manchester City
- Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
- Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain
- Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain
- Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain
- Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Harry Kane – Bayern München
- Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig
- Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart
- Lautaro Martínez – Inter
- Rafael Leão – Milan
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
- Victor Osimhen – Napoli
- Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
- Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto
- Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
- Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr
- Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid
- Morata – Atlético de Madrid
- Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona
- Vini Jr – Real Madrid
- Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad
- Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami
EA FC 24 Women's Team of the Year Nominees
- Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mary Earps – Manchester United
- Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg
- Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC
- Jane Campbell – Houston Dash
- Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais
- Mapi León – FC Barcelona
- Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona
- Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain
- Fridolina Rolfö – FC Barcelona
- Katie McCabe – Arsenal
- Millie Bright – Chelsea
- Selma Bacha – Olympique Lyonnais
- Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona
- Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal
- Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – Bayern München
- Niamh Charles – Chelsea
- Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC
- Olga Carmona – Real Madrid
- Jenna Nighswonger – NJ / NY Gotham FC
- Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona
- Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona
- Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona
- Debinha – Kansas City Current
- Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg
- Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain
- Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona
- Clara Mateo – Paris FC
- Caroline Weir – Real Madrid
- Georgia Stanway – Bayern München
- Leicy Santos – Atlético de Madrid
- Frida Maanum – Arsenal
- Gaëtane Thiney – Paris FC
- Janina Minge – SC Freiburg
- Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courage
- Estefanía Banini – Atlético de Madrid
- Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns FC
- Sam Kerr – Chelsea
- Caroline Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona
- Kadidiatou Diani – Olympique Lyonnais
- Guro Reiten – Chelsea
- Alexandra Popp – VfL Wolfsburg
- Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns FC
- Ewa Pajor – VfL Wolfsburg
- Lauren Hemp – Manchester City
- Lea Schüller – Bayern München
- Salma Paralluelo – FC Barcelona
- Racheal Kundananji – Real Madrid
- Lynn Williams – NJ / NY Gotham FC
- Rachel Daly – Aston Villa
- Khadija Shaw – Manchester City
- Chloe Kelly – Manchester City
- Eugénie Le Sommer – Olympique Lyonnais
- Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit
- Bethany England – Tottenham Hotspur
- Alba Redondo – Levante UD
- Tabitha Chawinga – Paris Saint-Germain
- Melissa Kössler – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Linda Caicedo – Real Madrid