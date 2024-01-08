EA Sports FC 24: How to Vote for Team of the Year

Every year, developer Electronic Arts hosts a Team of the Year vote in EA Sports FC. Of course, EA Sports FC 24 is no different, and on January 8, the team opened up voting for both the Men's and Women's Team of the Year. With this being the first time women have been playable in Ultimate Team, it's also the first time those players have been given their own vote, making this something of a landmark year for the women's game. Unfortunately, you can't simply log into EA Sports FC 24 and easily vote. You'll need to head to EA's website if you want to take part in the festivities.

How to Vote for Team of the Year in EA FC 24

The star performers from the past 12 months. Here are your nominees for the Men’s Team of the Year.



Choose The World’s Best on January 8: https://t.co/54BGpXIoPW pic.twitter.com/n3KEBP6hIP — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 7, 2024

As mentioned, the voting kicked off on January 8. Voting will close on January 15, and the team will start to release in Ultimate Team on January 19. That gives you plenty of time to go vote for your team. It's a pretty simple process. All you need to do is head to EA's official site for the event and click the button for either the Men's or Women's team. From there, you'll find cards of all the nominees you can add to your vote.

You'll choose one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers. It's worth noting that the vote is taking a player's natural position for this, meaning that someone like Federico Chiesa will be listed as a midfielder even though he can play both right and left-winger. That might introduce some weirdness, but it should all work out in the end. Below, you'll find the full list of nominees for both teams.

EA Sports FC 24 TOTY Nominees

With both men and women getting teams this year, there are a ton of nominees to choose from. Here are all of the nominees, starting with the men:

Men's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Brice Samba – RC Lens

Gregor Kobel – Dortmund

Wojciech Szczesny -Juventus

Mike Maignan – AC Milan

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona

Defenders

William Saliba – Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Virgili van Dijk – Liverpool

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Dante – Nice

Maquinhos – PSG

Kim Min Jae – Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels – Dortmund

Lucas Martinez Quarta – Fiorentina



Alessandro Bastoni – Inter

Bremer – Juventus

Theo Hernandez – Milan

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Nicolas Otamendi – Benfica

Jules Kounde – Barcelona

Jesus Navas – Sevilla

Gaya – Valencia

Jonathan Clauss – OM

Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

Federico Dimarco – Inter

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco

Florian Wirtz – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jamal Musiala – Bayern München

Leroy Sané – Bayern München

Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund

Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg

Nicolò Barella – Inter

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

Riyad Mahrez – Al Ahli

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Al Hilal

Pedri – FC Barcelona

İlkay Gündoğan – FC Barcelona

Aleix García – Girona FC

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Luka Modrić – Real Madrid

Aurélien Tchouaméni – Real Madrid

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Attackers

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Heung Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain

Lee Kang In – Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain

Randal Kolo Muani – Eintracht Frankfurt

Harry Kane – Bayern München

Loïs Openda – RB Leipzig

Serhou Guirassy – VfB Stuttgart

Lautaro Martínez – Inter

Rafael Leão – Milan

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

Mehdi Taremi – FC Porto

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Antoine Griezmann – Atlético de Madrid

Morata – Atlético de Madrid

Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona

Vini Jr – Real Madrid

Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad

Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

EA FC 24 Women's Team of the Year Nominees

Christiane Endler – Olympique Lyonnais

Mary Earps – Manchester United

Merle Frohms – VfL Wolfsburg

Chiamaka Nnadozie – Paris FC

Jane Campbell – Houston Dash

Wendie Renard – Olympique Lyonnais

Mapi León – FC Barcelona

Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona

Sakina Karchaoui – Paris Saint-Germain

Fridolina Rolfö – FC Barcelona

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Millie Bright – Chelsea

Selma Bacha – Olympique Lyonnais

Ona Batlle – FC Barcelona

Amanda Ilestedt – Arsenal

Ellie Carpenter – Olympique Lyonnais

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – Bayern München

Niamh Charles – Chelsea

Naomi Girma – San Diego Wave FC

Olga Carmona – Real Madrid

Jenna Nighswonger – NJ / NY Gotham FC

Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona

Patri Guijarro – FC Barcelona

Debinha – Kansas City Current

Lena Oberdorf – VfL Wolfsburg

Grace Geyoro – Paris Saint-Germain

Keira Walsh – FC Barcelona

Clara Mateo – Paris FC

Caroline Weir – Real Madrid

Georgia Stanway – Bayern München

Leicy Santos – Atlético de Madrid

Frida Maanum – Arsenal

Gaëtane Thiney – Paris FC

Janina Minge – SC Freiburg

Kerolin Nicoli – North Carolina Courage

Estefanía Banini – Atlético de Madrid

Barbara Dunst – Eintracht Frankfurt

Sam Coffey – Portland Thorns FC