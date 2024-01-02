EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Keep Up Evolution Upgrade

These are the best players to use the Keep Up Evolution on in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 has been celebrating the holiday season with all kinds of players in packs, Squad Building Challenges, Objectives, and even Evolutions. For the latter, developer Electronic Arts has given fans yet another one as part of its New Year's Day festivities. This one is called Keep Up and includes an important PlayStyle+ for defensive players. If you're someone who picked up EA Sports FC 24 during holiday sales, this Evolution is a great way to give your young squad a boost until you're able to earn or buy someone better. Below, you'll find a quick explanation of the Evolution and a rundown of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Keep Up Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. To start it, you'll need to spend either 75,000 Coins or 350 FP Points. That's not terribly expensive, but this is definitely one you can easily skip if no one fits your team. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 85

Max Shooting: 65

Max Aggression: 88

Max Stamina: 75

Max PlayStyles+: 0

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +3 Passing, +2 Dribbling, +4 Defending, +8 Aggression, +3 Strength, +2 Pace, +2 Physical, +8 Stamina, and the Jockey PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Keep Up Evolution

As you'd expect, this Evolution is best used by a centerback. Unfortunately for everyone without a Premier League team, options outside of the English league are limited. That said, you can use nation links to get a few of these players into your squad. Here are some of the best options:

William Saliba – Arsenal

Nico Schlotterbeck – Dortmund.

Manuel Akanji – Manchester City

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Saliba is the easiest recommendation. The French CB gets his Pace boosted to 84, giving him just enough speed to keep up with most strikers. Adding Jockey+ to his repertoire turns him into an incredible player. In fact, Saliba's card went extinct on the market when the Evolution was revealed because he's such a strong contender for the upgrade.

Outside of Saliba, Schlotterbeck is a solid enough option in the Bundesliga. Obviously, his Pace isn't quite as high, but he can fill a similar role. The same goes for Akanji if you want a Premier League player that's not Saliba. Finally, someone like Kalulu is a good option. You'll want to stack this Evo with at least one more to get the most out of lower-rated players like Kalulu, but there are several good options.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Keep Up Evolution expires on January 28.