EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Cut Inside Evolution Upgrade

Recently, developer Electronic Arts kicked off the Versus promo in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. With this, several top players have two different versions of new cards in the mode, giving users the option to pick up either a Fire or Ice option. As part of the event, EA Sports FC 24 is also handing out new Evolutions that you can use to upgrade one of your lower-rated players. One of these is the Cut Inside Evolution, which gives a big shooting boost to your favorite ring-wing. Below, you'll find a quick rundown on the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

What is the EAFC 24 Cut Inside Evolution?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unfortunately, this is a paid Evolution. To start it, you'll need to spend either 100,000 Coins or 500 FP Points. We've seen more expensive Evolutions, but this one isn't cheap. That said, you can use this one to move your winger into the center of the pitch, potentially opening them up to be a much better player. Here are the requirements you'll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 88

Max Shooting: 85

Max Dribbling: 87

Position: RW

Total Positions: Max 3

Max PlayStyles: 9

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +4 Overall, +2 Pace, +8 Shooting, +5 Passing, +4 Physical, +2 Dribbling, +1 Weak Foot, the Power Shot PlayStyle, and the CF position.

The Best Players for the Cut Inside Evolution

Because this Evolution targets the RW position, finding useable players without a ton of Pace can be tough. That said, there are several great options, especially if you're just starting to build up your squad. Here are some of the best options:

David Neres – Benfica

Xavi Simons – RB Leipzig

Sidi Sane (Dynasties) – Braunschweig

Cole Palmer (TOTW) – Chelsea

Before getting to the players listed above, it's worth noting that a ton of players who you may have used previous Evolutions on can also take advantage of this one. For example, players like Julian Alvarez, Alisha Lehman, and Arda Guler can use this, but if you haven't previously evolved them, they won't get as big of a boost.

The same could also be said for David Neres and Xavi Simons, but both of them could simply use the baseline Evolution from Cut Inside to start their Evolution journey while still being useable. You'll want to augment them further, but they can do a job with only this addition.

Leroy Sane's younger brother is a bit of a strange pick because he plays in the second level of the Bundesliga, but his boost can't be denied. If you already have him or can pick him up for cheap, he might be worth completing. The same can be said for Palmer. This uses his Team of the Week card which has an inflated price. You don't want to spend full price on it, but if you already have it in the club, this is a nice upgrade. Finally, it's also worth noting that both Steven Bergwijn and Dejan Kulusevski have SBC cards that fit this Evolution. If you completed either of those, it's worth considering.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Cut Inside Evolution expires on February 3.