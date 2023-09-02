EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Players Can Grab Limited Time Rewards in FIFA 23

eEA Sports FC 24 will be the start of a new era for Electronic Arts' long-running soccer franchise. After dropping the FIFA branding, the team is moving on and hoping to use the new-found freedom to introduce several new wrinkles into the popular card-collecting mode Ultimate Team. However, just because the team is leaving the old license behind doesn't mean that players should stop playing FIFA 23 early. In fact, EA is currently running a "Pre-Season" promo in FIFA which includes all kinds of rewards you can earn in EA Sports FC 24.

EA has been doing this preview for several years to great effect. After all, players are more likely to sign up and play next year if they already have a selection of rewards waiting for them when they log in. You can start earning rewards in FIFA 23 right now, but EA is slowly rolling them out over the next few weeks. Fortunately, a leak from noted FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff has given players a sneak peek at everything that will be coming over the next three weeks. Yes, you'll need to keep up with a game that is technically on its last legs, but the rewards are worth it if you're planning to play Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24 when it launches.

What EA Sports FC 24 Rewards Can You Earn in FIFA 23?

🚨CARRYOVER REWARDS



**Week 1** – Join the Club I OBJ 🎮

- 3 Rare Gold Serie A Players Pack

- 3 Rare Gold Bundesliga Players Pack

- 3 Rare Gold Ligue 1 Players Pack

- 3 Rare Gold Premier League Players Pack

- 3 Rare Gold LaLiga Players Pack



**Week 1** SBC – New Era I 🌟

To get all of the EA Sports FC 24 rewards in FIFA 23, you'll need to stick with the game for three weeks and complete several different objectives. It's hard to predict exactly what all of these objectives will be, but the ones we've seen in the first week simply ask you to score in games with a specific number of players from one league in your starting lineup and complete different Squad-Building Challenges. With that in mind, here is a look at all of the rewards you'll be able to acquire over the next three weeks in FIFA 23:

1 x Players Pack with three rare Gold Players from each EFIGS (England, France, Italy, Germany, Spain) League

2 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

2 x 5 Game 1,000 Coin Boost

2 x Base Hero 5 Game Loan Pack

1 x 82+x10 Players Pack

1 x 83+x5 Players Pack

1 x 84+x3 Players Pack

As you can see, there are some substantial rewards to help kickstart your Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24. The last three packs are going to be the most important and will start to show up next week. If you don't have time to do anything else, it's worth hopping in to complete those objectives and get your team as prepared as possible before EAFC 24 releases.

What is EA Sports FC 24's Release Date?

EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch on September 29 on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. That said, if you'd like to jump in early, you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition to get in on September 22 and get a headstart on everyone else.