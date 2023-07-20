EA Sports FC 24 Leaks Claim Massive Change Coming for Draft

EA Sports FC 24 is in full-on hype mode ahead of the game's launch on September 29. Yesterday, the team dropped the first official gameplay deep dive, showing players all of the changes coming to the on-pitch product between PlayStyles and HyperMotionV. While the team is still holding several things back as they try to slow roll information to keep excitement at a maximum, leaks have been flying all over the place over the last few weeks. One of the most recent leaks is claiming that EA Sports FC 24 is getting a massive change to draft in Ultimate Team to make players automatically switch positions if they're able to.

This leak comes courtesy of FUTArcade on Twitter. While they don't have the track record of other leakers like FUT Sheriff or DonkTrading, there are enough other leakers claiming the same thing to make this seem more than plausible. FIFA 23 players will know that, with that game's chemistry system, players were often out-of-position in drafts. For example, if you're using a formation with a left wing instead of a left mid, you wouldn't get chemistry for playing a left mid there like you would in previous FIFAs. This was even the case when you had a player like Allan Saint-Maximin who could be position-switched to left wing in a normal squad but would always be out of position in draft.

FUTArcade claims that players will automatically switch their position in draft in EA Sports FC 24. This is a huge change for draft mode because it'll mean that most of your players will actually be on chem, meaning they're getting the full ratings boost that comes with the distinction and not suffering the consequences of having no chemistry. It's surprising that EA never fixed the issue in FIFA 23, but at least the developers have seemingly finally fixed it for EAFC 24.

We'll learn even more about Ultimate Team and its modes next month if EA follows the content roadmap they dropped recently. Next up on the calendar will be information about Career mode, which is usually pretty light, though the changes to PlayStyles could mean a larger update for Player Career. Either way, EA Sports FC 24 seems to be making several smart choices that might not be completely game-changing, but will certainly make most players happy. EAFC 24 comes to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 29, though you can hop in early on September 22 if you order the Ultimate Edition.