EA Sports FC 24 Top 50 Player Ratings Have Leaked

EA Sports FC 24 is due out on September 29 (September 22 if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition), which means that Electronic Arts is going to have to start locking player ratings ahead of launch. In most sports games, rating reveals are huge events, and leakers are always looking to get out ahead of official sources. Over the past few days, a team of leakers has been dropping the top 50 player ratings in EA Sports FC 24. What's most interesting about this is that, because men and women can now play together in Ultimate Team, the ratings include both male and female players.

As with any leak, you'll want to take this one with a healthy dose of skepticism until EA Sports makes an official announcement. That said, this leak does come from a team of leakers who have a proven track record that has rarely been tainted over the course of FIFA 23. The team includes FUT Sheriff, FUT Mentor, and FUT Scoreboard, among others. All of those Twitter accounts have consistently dropped leaks in FIFA 23 and even before that game got things right more often than not. Here are the top 50 players in EA Sports FC 24 as reported by leakers.

The Top 50 Player Ratings in EA Sports FC 24

ST Kylian Mbappe – PSG (91) ST Erling Haaland – Manchester City (91) CAM Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (91) CAM Alexia Putellas – FC Barcelona Femeni (91) RW Lionel Messi – Inter Miami (90) ST Sam Kerr – Chelsea Women (90) ST Robert Lewandowski – FC Barcelona (90) ST Harry Kane – Bayern Munich (90) CF Karim Benzema – Al-Ittihad (90) GK Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid RW Graham Hansen – FC Barcelona Femeni (90) CM Aitana Bonmati – FC Barcelona Femeni (90) GK Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – FC Barcelona (89) LW Neymar Jr. – Al Hilal (89) CDM Casemiro – Manchester United (89) CB Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool (89) CB Ruben Dias – Manchester City (89) ST Alex Morgan – San Diego Wave (89) GK Alisson – Liverpool (89) ST Ada Hegerberg – Lyon (89) ST Kadidiatou Diani – Lyon (89) CDM Rodri – Manchester City (89) CB Mapi Leon – FC Barcelona Femeni (89) LW Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid (89) RW Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (89) ST Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid (88) GK Ederson – Manchester City (88) GK Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid (88) CAM Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United (88) CDM Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich (88) CAM Bernardo Silva – Manchester City (88) ST Alexandra Popp – Wolfsburg (88) CF Debinha – Kansas City Current (88) CB Irene Paredes – FC Barcelona Femeni (88) CB Wenide Renard – Lyon (88) LM Guro Reiten – Chelsea Women (88) ST Victor Osimhen – Napoli (88) CM Patricia Guijarro – FC Barcelona Femeni (88) CM Federico Valverde – Real Madrid (88) GK Christiane Endler – Yon (88) ST Marie-Antoinette Katoto – PSG (88) ST Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns (88) GK Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich (87) LW Heung-Min Son – Tottenham (87) CM Luka Modric – Real Madrid (87) CB Marquinhos – PSG (87)

GK Mike Maignan – AC Milan (87) CAM Martin Odegaard – Arsenal (87) CM Frenkie De Jong – FC Barcelona (87) ST Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan (87)

What is the Release Date for EA Sports FC 24?

With all of these new player ratings, you're probably ready to hop into EA Sports FC 24 to see what this year's version is all about. Thankfully, you won't have to wait too much longer. EA Sports FC 24 is out on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 29 for everyone. However, it's important to note that you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition and get into EAFC 24 about a week early on September 22. Given how quickly things move in Ultimate Team, it may be worth signing up if you're planning to stick with the game through its cycle.