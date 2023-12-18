EA Sports FC 24 Winter Wildcards: Leaked Players, Start Date

With the holiday season quickly approaching, developer Electronic Arts is set to introduce its annual Winter Wildcards promo into EA Sports FC 24. This promo has gone by several different names over the years, but since FIFA 23, players have known it as Winter Wildcards. Thanks to leakers, we know it's returning this year and will include several top-tier players. Even if you aren't lucky enough to pack them, there will be several players available through Objectives and SBCs, letting everyone get in on the fun. Below, you'll find all of the leaked Winter Wildcards players in EA Sports FC 24 and the rumored start date for the promo.

EAFC Winter Wildcards Players Leaked Team

🚨VVD is coming as WINTER WILDCARDS player soon!



Calm as you like. 🔥



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x !#fc24 pic.twitter.com/vav3Uu7m8v — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) December 18, 2023

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff, who has built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community over the last two years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff has had a few mistakes over the years, most notably around the holiday season two years ago with a big Gabriel Jesus leak that never came to pass. Here are the currently leaked players:

Winter Wildcards Players

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

This is just the beginning of the leaked players for the Winter Wildcards promo. We already know that there will also be Icons and Evolutions coming alongside the normal promo team because other leakers have found cards for both of those card types in EA Sports FC 24's backend. Most likely, we'll start to hear more about what to expect on that front later in the week, as Sheriff generally likes to tease things out to drum up engagement on his Twitter account. Either way, it's also worth noting that we'll also get several SBC and Objective players during the event, so this is far from the full team that'll be available in EAFC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Winter Wildcards Leaked Start Date

The Winter Wildcards promo is currently slated to go live on December 22, after the current Team of the Group Stage promo ends. Of course, it's worth noting that in FIFA 23, Winter Wildcards was a two-week promo, so we may see another team drop on December 29 to celebrate the start of the new year. That said, EA has been doing far fewer two-week promos in EA Sports FC 24, so we'll just have to wait and see exactly what it has planned for Winter Wildcards. That said, it is worth remembering that EA likes to hold back some cards for mini-releases on Sundays, so we'll also probably see some extra players on December 24.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.