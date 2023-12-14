EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Group Stage: Leaked Players, Start Date
The Team of the Group Stage promo in EAFC 24 celebrates the major European tournaments.
With the group stage for each of the major European tournaments ending, EA Sports FC 24 developer Electronic Arts is on the verge of dropping its next Ultimate Team promo. While it's not always the most exciting promo because of how hard it is to pack the top-end players, the TOTGS promo always has a few big players that you might be lucky enough to pack. Plus, it means we're getting very close to EA Sports FC 24's holiday promo, which is always a ton of fun. Below, you'll find the leaked team as it currently stands and insight on when the promo will hit Ultimate Team.
EAFC 24 Team of the Group Stage Players Leaked Team
These leaks come from FUT Police Leaks and Bob The EAFC Leaks on Twitter. Both accounts are relatively new to the scene, so you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. That said, FUT Sheriff, one of the most notable leakers in EAFC 24, has leaked a few SBCs and Objectives, so you'll also find those below and they are much more likely to be legitimate.
TOTGS Pack Players
- Kylian Mbappe – PSG
- Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich
- Antonie Griezemann – Atletico Madrid
- Joao Cancelo – Barcelona
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Nicolo Barella – Inter
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Julian Alvarez – Manchester City
- Nick Pope – Newcastle United
- Rafael Leao – AC Milan
- Mats Hummels – Dortmund
- Phil Foden – Manchester city
- Mehdi Taremi – Porto
- David Raum – RB Leipzig
- Achraf Hakimi – PSG
- Jerdy Schouten – PSV
- Jonathan Clauss – OM
- Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen
- Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool
- Luca Ranieri – Fiorentina
Many of these names make sense, though it would be strange for Newcastle to get a player in the team considering they finished at the bottom of their group. It's also strange that teams like Copenhagen, Napoli, and Lazio aren't getting any players despite advancing, though EA doesn't have the rights to at least two of those teams, which could make it tough to add players to this particular promo. Either way, here are the leaked SBC and Objective players:
TOTGS SBC, Objective, and Women's tournament players
- Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli
- Patri Guijarro – Barcelona (Women's RTTK)
- Tabitha Chawinga – PSG (Women's RTTK)
- Magdalena Eriksson – Bayern (Women's RTTK)
- Julie Dufour – Paris FC (Women's RTTK)
- Laura Freigang – Frankfurt (Women's RTTK)
- Luis Alberto – Lazio
- Harry Kane – Bayern
Finally, it's worth noting that the UCL/UWCL Heroes cards are also coming to packs with the event, so you can expect to see upgraded versions of some of the top Heroes on the market (and hopefully in your packs) as well.
EA Sports FC 24 TOTGS Leaked Start Date
Electronic Arts doesn't often miss a week of promos. Fortunately, EA has already given players a heads-up on when to expect the Team of the Groups Stage promo. It will begin on December 15 at 12:01 PM CT. It's also important to note that EA usually likes to hold back a few players for a mini-release on Sundays, so some of the leaked players likely won't be available until December 17.
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.