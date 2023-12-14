EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Group Stage: Leaked Players, Start Date

With the group stage for each of the major European tournaments ending, EA Sports FC 24 developer Electronic Arts is on the verge of dropping its next Ultimate Team promo. While it's not always the most exciting promo because of how hard it is to pack the top-end players, the TOTGS promo always has a few big players that you might be lucky enough to pack. Plus, it means we're getting very close to EA Sports FC 24's holiday promo, which is always a ton of fun. Below, you'll find the leaked team as it currently stands and insight on when the promo will hit Ultimate Team.

EAFC 24 Team of the Group Stage Players Leaked Team

These leaks come from FUT Police Leaks and Bob The EAFC Leaks on Twitter. Both accounts are relatively new to the scene, so you'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt. That said, FUT Sheriff, one of the most notable leakers in EAFC 24, has leaked a few SBCs and Objectives, so you'll also find those below and they are much more likely to be legitimate.

TOTGS Pack Players

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

Antonie Griezemann – Atletico Madrid

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Nicolo Barella – Inter

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Julian Alvarez – Manchester City

Nick Pope – Newcastle United

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Mats Hummels – Dortmund

Phil Foden – Manchester city

Mehdi Taremi – Porto

David Raum – RB Leipzig

Achraf Hakimi – PSG

Jerdy Schouten – PSV

Jonathan Clauss – OM

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen

Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

Luca Ranieri – Fiorentina

Many of these names make sense, though it would be strange for Newcastle to get a player in the team considering they finished at the bottom of their group. It's also strange that teams like Copenhagen, Napoli, and Lazio aren't getting any players despite advancing, though EA doesn't have the rights to at least two of those teams, which could make it tough to add players to this particular promo. Either way, here are the leaked SBC and Objective players:

TOTGS SBC, Objective, and Women's tournament players

Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Patri Guijarro – Barcelona (Women's RTTK)

Tabitha Chawinga – PSG (Women's RTTK)

Magdalena Eriksson – Bayern (Women's RTTK)

Julie Dufour – Paris FC (Women's RTTK)

Laura Freigang – Frankfurt (Women's RTTK)

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Harry Kane – Bayern

Finally, it's worth noting that the UCL/UWCL Heroes cards are also coming to packs with the event, so you can expect to see upgraded versions of some of the top Heroes on the market (and hopefully in your packs) as well.

EA Sports FC 24 TOTGS Leaked Start Date

Electronic Arts doesn't often miss a week of promos. Fortunately, EA has already given players a heads-up on when to expect the Team of the Groups Stage promo. It will begin on December 15 at 12:01 PM CT. It's also important to note that EA usually likes to hold back a few players for a mini-release on Sundays, so some of the leaked players likely won't be available until December 17.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.