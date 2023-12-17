EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pitch Commander Evolution Upgrade

Without question, the most popular addition to EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Team mode has been Evolutions. These let you take low-rated players and give them big upgrades. Obviously, many of these players won't compete with some of the best players you can get out of packs, but they are a great way to build up a squad for new players and give veterans the option to use players from their favorite team that might not get a special card all year. The Pitch Commander Evolution was introduced as part of developer EA Sports' Team of the Group Stage promo celebrating the European tournaments. This lets you take a CDM and give them a nice boost, for a price. Here are the best options for the Pitch Commander Evolution in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Pitch Commander Evolution Upgrade?

It is worth noting that the Pitch Commander Evolution in EA Sports FC 24 is a paid one. You'll need to drop either 150,000 Coins or 750 FP Points. That's a steep cost and might not be worth it depending on what your team looks like. That said, here are the requirements to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 85

Max Pace: 84

Max Passing: 81

Max Dribbling: 85

Max Physical: 82

Position: CDM

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you'll earn +3 Overall, +4 passing, +3 Dribbling, +4 Defending, +4 Physical, +3 Pace, +1 Weak Foot, and the Intercept PlayStyle.

The Best Players for the Pitch Commander Evolution

This Evolution is a bit limited in players that fit and don't require either an extra investment or several other Evolutions to get the player up to snuff. Below, we'll give you a selection of both sides of the equation and you can make your choice on how much you want to spend:

Jerdy Schouten (TOTGS) – PSV

Aurelien Tchouameni – Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle

Enzo Fernandez (Nike EA FC) – Chelsea

The two Real Madrid players are very popular options for Evolutions this year, so you might've already boosted one of them. That said, both Tchouameni and Camavinga are great options for this Evo. Camavinga is a bit faster, while Tchouameni is slightly stronger in defense. Either way, you should be fine using either of them. Guimaraes is essentially the same type of player but in the Premier League. He also brings Brazilian links, giving you a few extra options.

On the other hand, if you want to spend some money, Schouten and Fernandez are both fun options. Schouten, in particular, gets a very nice defensive boost, making him an incredible option for your backline. Fernandez is a solid all-around option, though he is a bit more expensive than Schouten because he has those Premier League links.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Budding Starlet Evolution expires on January 13.