EA Sports FC 25 FUT Birthday: Leaked Players, Release Date

One of the most exciting promos in EA Sports FC 25‘s Ultimate Team is FUT Birthday. This yearly promo gives top players a big boost in the form of improved Skill Move and Weak Foot ratings. Leaks have begun to circulate about the promo, revealing the release date and several of the best player cards coming to EA Sports FC 25 later this week.

EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania. Both leakers have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently been proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. It is worth noting that EA Sports has released a teaser screen that hints at many of these leaks being correct, but there could still be a surprise. Here are the leaked players:

Leaked Heroes and Icons

Icon Ronaldinho – Brazil

Icon Patrick Vieira – France

Hero Ramires – Brazil

Hero Claudio Marchisio – Italy

Icon Emmanuel Petit – France

Hero Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria

Icon Marco Van Basten – Netherlands

Leaked Modern Players

Erling Haaland – Manchester city

Cristiano Ronaldo – Al-Nassr (Flashback SBC)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that EA may hold some of these players back for a mini-release or SBC mid-way through the promo week. Don’t be surprised if every player listed above isn’t available when the promo launches.

When Does FUT Birthday Start?

We don’t have to rely on leaks for this information. EA Sports officially confirmed that FUT Birthday will launch on March 7th at 1 p.m. ET. In FC 24 fans were treated to two weeks of FUT Birthday, which meant two different card drops. We don’t know if EA is planning to split the promo again but will update this story if that information changes.

EA Sports FC 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.