FC 25 Title Update #9 Includes Fan-Requested Feature

Just last month, Electronic Arts released a Gameplay Refresh update for EA Sports FC 25 that made several adjustments to the game’s core gameplay. This included updates to even the simplest systems like passing, shooting, goalkeeping, and defending. Due to the positive feedback, FC 25’s latest update, titled Title Update #9, won’t make any changes to the game’s balance. Instead, it introduces some new features players have been asking for.

Live right now, EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #9 has four key updates, as well as some stability issues, and other small improvements to the game. The four bulleted updates include an increase of active Evolution slots to 2, new OVR search filter in Football Ultimate Team, progress around players getting wins when FUT matches end early, and slightly updated Starter Packs for new FUT clubs. Additionally, the update states the stability issue during throw ins, and the Simulation Mode slider presets are receiving improvements as well.

“We saw your positive reactions to the previous Gameplay Refresh Update and want to make sure we’re maintaining a consistent gameplay experience, so we are not making any changes to the balance of the game in this update,” said the EA Sports FC 25 update. “We’re addressing a stability issue during throw ins, and updating our Simulation Mode slider presets to better pair offline play with some of the tuning changes from the past update.”

Before this update, FUT players were able to upgrade players with its Evolutions system. However, only one active Evolution was allowed at any given time. Now players can activate two Evolutions at once, slightly decreasing the grind to improve their favorite players.

For those brand new to FUT, the updated Starter Packs will be a welcome addition. Typically, when a new player first runs FUT, players will pick a Starter Pack for a specific country. These packs give players everything they need to begin the popular mode, but nothing all that great in terms of quality, with the highest cards being around the upper 70s overall. It seems Electronic Arts is giving those packs a bit of an upgrade as they are more “reflective” of the current season.

The new overall search filter is a pretty simple, but effective improvement for FUT players. In the Player Search menu, players can now filter specific ranges in their Club, SBCs, Rush, and Evolutions. It’s nothing too fancy, but again, is a welcome addition to those who play the mode.

One of the larger talking points in the update is how Electronic Arts is updating match outcomes in its popular FUT mode. Specifically, the game’s community has been vocal about not getting a win when an opponent leaves a match early. With the new update, it seems that will no longer be the case. However, there are some rules for how players can receive wins this way.

Players can now receive a match win when an opponent quits during a tied scoreline. This rule only applies to solo Ultimate Team Division Rivals and Champions play, and Ultimate Team Division Rivals co-op play. Players will only get the win when the opponent uses the Quit option from the Pause Menu. In addition to that, 45 or more minutes must pass, the quitter concedes a penalty kick, or receives a red card. If one of those conditions are met after the opposing quitter Quits the game, the player will receive a win.

This can only be done for a limited time per day. Currently, players will be allowed five wins this way per 24 hour period. The cooldown resets daily at 00:00 GMT.

“While our goal is to eventually be able to address all ways of leaving a tied match, such as a disconnect, we need to first monitor how this change is being used by players and how it’s impacting the Ultimate Team experience, reads the update.”

“We understand that this change will not resolve all the cases where the community has expressed frustration,” the update continues. “However, we want to be able to make progress here, and our learnings from this initial change will help inform any further potential changes.”

The reaction to these improvements have been generally positive. Most of the replies to the update are met with players thanking the developer for listening. Obviously, this EA Sports FC 25 update doesn’t fix all the problems, with a few other players asking if the developer has started fixing issues not part of the new update. However, it seems to be a step in the right direction.