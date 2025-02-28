FC 25 FUT Mode Now Lets You Passively Upgrade Players

EA Sports FC 25‘s Football Ultimate Team mode (FUT) is one of the more popular facets of Electronic Arts’ soccer simulator. It allows players to collect cards of their favorite players, and put them on a team together to use against other players online or CPU opponents. One way to improve a team was to use the mode’s Evolution system, which allows users to upgrade their players if certain criteria were met during gameplay. Thanks to a recent update, the number of active Evolutions was increased from one to two, which slightly decreased the grind of constantly trying to improve a team. Now, the developer added a new feature that will further aid players in improving their players. However, this time, users won’t even have to play the game to do so.

Electronic Arts announced Training Camp Evolutions are now available for FC 25 FUT players. This allows users to upgrade their FUT Player Items without touching a controller. It does work fairly differently than in-game Evolutions, with the most notable difference is this feature is only available through the web and mobile companions. This means FUT users cannot submit Player Items for a Training Camp Evolution in-game. Once a player is submitted, it will be unavailable to use for a set period of time until it is upgraded, but it can be viewed in-game. Once that time passes, the Evolution can be claimed in-game.

One interesting face about the Training Camp Evolutions is they do not count towards the active Evolution limit. As mentioned before, there is currently an Evo limit of two. This means users can set two players for their in-game Evos, as well as set one for their Training Camp Evo, with a total of up to three players receiving upgrades at any given time. Additionally, like standard Evos, Training Camp Evolutions may require in-game currency to implement, but some will be available for free.

How long a Training Camp Evolution takes depends on the reward given once the Evo is complete. One with more minimal upgrades may just take a few hours, as opposed to a more substantial Evo which can take as long as 30 days. It really just depends on what the reward is at the end.

If a user decides they do not want to go through with a Training Camp Evolution, they are able to cancel it any time. It should be noted that the submitted Player Item will not garner any rewards, and the Evolution will not be available after use. Additionally, there is no way to pause it, so users will want to be sure they can do without that player for a bit as they will be unavailable for the duration of the Evo.

One interesting tidbit from the update pertains to how many Training Camp Evolutions a use can have going simultaneously. As mentioned, only one spot for the Evo is available for the launch of the new feature. However, Electronic Arts wording seems like they may be willing to increase that limit in the future as they state the limit is “currently” set to one.

