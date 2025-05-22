EA Sports FC 25 LaLiga TOTS: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 will kick off the fifth week of its fan-favorite Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team later this week. This go-around, fans can expect several top-tier La Liga stars to hit the market. With all of the star power out of that league, it’s fair to say this is going to be one of the most exciting weeks of the year. The devs at EA also seem to have a few surprises in store. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for the La Liga TOTS and when the promo launches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA FC 25 La Liga TOTS Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania. The accounts have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently proven to be a reliable source of info.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked La Liga Players

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Raphinha – Barcelona

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Inigo Martinez – Barcelona

Isco – Real Betis

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Jules Kounde – Barcelona

Joan Garcia – Espanyol

Nico Williams – Athletic Bilbao (SBC)

Antony – Real Betis (SBC)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. There are also two more leagues coming alongside La Liga. Leakers haven’t given us as many players from those two leagues, but we do know a few cards coming from Liga Portugal and Liga F. Here are the players we know about from those leagues.

Leaked Liga Portugal and Liga F Players

Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting CP

Patri Guijarra – Barcelona

In addition to all of these players, leaker Fut Scoreboard claims 15 Tottenham Hotspur players are coming after winning the Europa League earlier this week. All of them will be in packs, and they’ll all have the five-star/five-star skill move and weak foot ratings that players love. Here’s the list of Spurs players coming soon:

Cristian Romero

Micky Van de Ven

Heung-Min Son

Pape Matar Sarr

Richarlison

Djed Spence

Dominic Solanke

Pedro Porro

Yves Bissouma

Guglielmo Vicario

Kevin Danso

Archie Gray

Brennan Johnson

Destiny Udogie

Rodrigo Bentancur

When Does La Liga TOTS Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, the La Liga TOTS will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on May 23rd at 1:00 PM ET. As mentioned, the Liga F and Liga Portugal teams will launch at the same time.

The next week of Team of the Season will feature MLS, Rest of World, and Saudi Pro League. FC 25 will bring everything back for one more week of Ultimate TOTS on June 6th. Leaker Donk claims the next promo will be Shapeshifters, which has been a popular summer promo for EA when there isn’t a major world soccer event like the World Cup or Euros happening.