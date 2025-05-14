EA Sports FC 25 Serie A TOTS: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is in the middle of the yearly Team of the Season promo. Last week, fans got an injection of German talent with the Bundesliga TOTS squad, but we aren’t quite at the end of the event. This week, we’re getting the Serie A, which features several big names from top teams. It’s safe to say that fans of Roma, AC Milan, and Inter Milan will be excited by the names below. Everyone else? Well, there’s always hope for Objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for the Serie A TOTS and when the promo launches.

EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Sheriff. The account has a long history of posting FC leaks and has consistently proven to be a reliable source of info.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Serie A Players

Paulo Dybala – Roma (SBC/Objective)

Mateo Retegui – Atalanta

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

Christian Pulisic – AC Milan

Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan

Scott McTominay – Napoli

Denzel Dumfries – Inter Milan (SBC/Objective)

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that leakers haven’t shared info about the other two leagues that will launch alongside the Serie A. We know that the NWSL and the Europe Select will drop on the same day as the Serie A, which means there will be a few dozen more top-rated players in the mix. The Europe Select will feature players from minor European leagues, so we may get a few top-rated flashback players as part of the drop.

When Does Serie A TOTS Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, the Serie TOTS will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on May 16th at 1:00 PM ET. As mentioned, the NWSL and Europe Select teams will launch at the same time.

The next week of Team of the Season will feature La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F. Then, MLS, Rest of World, and Saudi Pro League will finish the normal rotation on May 30th, but FC 25 will bring everything back for one more week of Ultimate TOTS on June 6th. We don’t have any hints about what’s coming next, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the developers go back to the fan-favorite Shape Shifters promo.