EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Built Different Evolution

The Serie A Team of the Season promo has officially been released in EA Sports FC 25. That means several new top players in packs, but most of the best ones will cost you a big chunk of change. With that in mind, FC 25 has released a few new Evolutions to give you slightly cheaper options. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Dream Crusher Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

The Built Different Evolution Explained

This Evolution isn’t a free one, you’ll need to drop either 500 FC Points or 125,000 Coins. That’s not cheap, but it’s much cheaper than some of the top Team of the Season players that this Evo is competing against. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 92

Max Total Positions: 2

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 3

Position: CM or CDM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +15 Overall, +15 Pace, +16 Shooting, +15 Passing, +15 Dribbling, +15 Defending, +15 Physical, +4 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, the CM and CDM position, the Technical and Block Playstyles, the Pinged Pass, Intercept, and Incisive Pass PlayStyles+, and the Holding++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++, and Box-to-Box+ Player Roles

Best Players for Built Different Evolution

The Built Different Evolution is great for anyone looking to give a nice boost to a center midfielder. The issue is that your player can’t have many total positions, making this one slightly more difficult to find players for. Here are our picks for the Built Different Evolution:

Winter Wildcards Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

Centurions Rodri – Manchester City

Team of the Week Jude Bellingham (92 version) – Real Madrid

Grassroots Greats Alexis Mac Allister – Liverpool

Team of the Season Andrey Santos – Starbourg

The Built Different Evolution expires on May 30th. That will coincide with the sixth week of TOTS. We’ll get MLS, Saudi Pro League, and the Rest of World collection. That likely means it’ll be the week of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, making it a great week for fans of the all-time stars.

Remember, next week, we’re getting the La Liga, Liga Portugal, and Liga F. As mentioned, the MLS and Saudi League will come the week after. Then, we’ll get Ultimate TOTS, which brings back all of the top players from the six-week promo.