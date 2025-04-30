EA Sports FC 25 Premier League TOTS: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 started the Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team with Ligue 1 last week. That was only the first week of the months-long promotion, which means we’re due a new team this week. Fans were able to vote on which players would come from the Premier League, and we’ll officially learn who won that vote this week. However, leakers have already started to reveal which players are coming, and fans of teams like Liverpool and Arsenal should be very excited. Here’s a full breakdown of the leaked players for the Premier League TOTS and when the promo launches.

EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS Leaked Players

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter accounts FUT Sheriff and FIFA Trading Romania. The accounts have a long history of posting FC leaks and have consistently proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Premier League Players

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Buyako Saka – Arsenal

Mo Salah – Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Mac Allister – Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch – Liverpool

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City (End of an Era SBC)

Myles Lewis-Skelly – Arsenal

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that leakers haven’t shared info about the other two leagues that will launch alongside the Premier League. We know that the Barclays Women’s Super League and the combined forces of the EFL will drop on the same day as the Premier League, which means there will be a few dozen more top-rated players in the mix.

When Does Premier League TOTS Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, the Premier League TOTS will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on May 2nd at 1:00 PM ET. As mentioned, the EFL and Barclays Women’s Super League will launch at the same time.

The next week of Team of the Season will feature the Bundesliga, Super Lig, and Frauen Bundesliga. Subsequent weeks will feature the Serie A and La Liga, alongside a new, smaller league each week. The MLS and Saudi Pro League will finish off the normal rotation on May 30th, but FC 25 will bring everything back for one more week of Ultimate TOTS on June 6th.