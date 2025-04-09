EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for the Gladiator Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 is quickly barrelling toward its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. While players still have to wait a few weeks before the fan-favorite promo, EA is celebrating the greatest players in the history of soccer with the new Immortals promo. Because the promo only features Icons and Heroes, it’s tougher than usual to pack top players. Thankfully, EA Sports continues to release new Evolutions, allowing everyone to make a great card. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gladiator Evolution in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gladiator Evolution Explained

The best news about this Evolution is that it’s completely free. Even if the player doesn’t make your main squad, you should still do this Evolution. It’s never a bad thing to have high-rated cards in your club for Squad Building Challenges. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 89

Max Pace: 93

Max Dribbling: 90

Max PlayStyles: 9

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +1 Overall, +8 Shooting, +8 Defending, and the Intercept and Low Driven Shot PlayStyles.

Best Players for the Gladiator Evolution

The Gladiator Evo is a bit boring considering some of the more recent Evolutions. It’s a simple boost to shooting and defending, so it’s probably best used on midfielders. After all, if you’re shooting with your defensive backs or defending with your attackers, you’ve probably made a mistake. That said, there are a few options that might surprise you. Here are our picks for the Gladiator Evolution:

Immortals Icon Zanetti (CM version) – Argentina

Team of the Week Manuel Locatelli – Juventus

Ultimate Cover Star Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Player of the Month Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

The Gladiator Evolution expires on April 30th. By that point, we should be in the thick of the Team of the Season in FC 25. If that’s the case, expect to see several powerful Evolutions dropping consistently, allowing you to use this Evo to bridge further upgrades and create a dynamic player as we enter the summer period.

We don’t know the exact date of the TOTS launch this year, but we do know that the Immortals promo will get at least one more week before EA Sports moves on. That means TOTS could start as soon as April 18th, though it’s more likely we’ll be waiting until at least April 25th before the fan-favorite, annual promo returns.